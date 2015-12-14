Despite offering a buffet of increasingly hardline plans for dealing with the Syrian refugee crisis, Republican candidates have been, in many cases, scanty with specifics. Americans concerned about the safety of Syrians genuinely fleeing persecution in their homeland, as well as those worried about their own safety inside the U.S. , should look to Tuesday night’s Republican debate as an opportunity for candidates with bold programs to spell out serious details.

For starters, politicians like Cruz, who claim their preference for Christian victims of ISIS’s violence is based on a specific condition of religious persecution, should reckon with the reality of the region’s many other persecuted religious minorities, including Shia Muslims. A 2014 Amnesty International report on ethnic cleansing in Iraq and Syria identified “Assyrian Christians, Turkmen Shi’a, Shabak Shi’a, Yezidis, Kakai and Sabean Mandaeans” as ethnic and religious groups targeted by ISIS for either forced conversion or murder. Christians are certainly among those subject to ghastly human-rights abuses, but their plight is shared by other religious minorities who have also had their homes destroyed and lives endangered by ISIS.

Cruz, Rubio, and any other GOP candidates claiming an interest in rescuing victims of religious persecution should explain clearly how they distinguish between the Muslim and non-Muslim groups targeted for destruction by ISIS, and why only some deserve the privilege of resettlement. Candidates who maintain that special exceptions should only be made for Christians should clarify how they would sort Christians out from the rest; if ISIS operatives are willing to lie about their place of origin and allegiance, it seems likely they would be willing to lie about their faith as well.

Another mysterious aspect of “temporary ban”-style proposals is the length of such a ban and what policy shifts would signal its conclusion. While the Obama administration has attempted to clarify its vetting process for Syrian and Iraqi refugees, some details have remained classified, ostensibly for security reasons. All the candidates calling for a temporary ban on refugee resettlement until screening procedures are improved should spell out whether or not the Obama administration should be forced to publicly advertise its entire screening process despite potential security concerns. They should also identify the specific problems with vetting programs now in place, and how they would repair them.

Screening for Syrian refugees already takes between 18 and 24 months, and includes the collection of biometric data and several repeated interviews with American security professionals, following initial interviews and screens run by the United Nations. If it isn’t possible to explain what level of screening would be sufficient, then it is difficult to imagine how the bans could ever be truly “temporary”—and in that case, candidates should cop to supporting de-facto permanent bans.



In all of the argumentation over whether to allow refugees in, little discussion has considered how to treat the refugees already resettled in America. There’s also been little talk of what would come after the end of a temporary moratorium on resettlement. Carson has argued that all Syrian refugees present in the United States right now—some 2,000 persons—should be subject to ongoing surveillance. Trump has suggested the creation of a database for Syrian refugees.

But while bold strategies might please their base, Republican politicians should recognize that the Syrian refugee issue is a time-sensitive one, and that every moment wasted on polemics and grandstanding endangers the welfare of real human beings. If the Republican candidates really are committed to revving up heightened screening and surveillance programs aimed at accurately vetting and then admitting refugees from Syria and Iraq, they should provide step-by-step plans Tuesday night to signal that they are serious about both security for Americans and for the persecuted refugees waiting on our country’s doorstep.