“A few friends of mine have stopped wearing their headscarves, they are so afraid,” Kafeel said. “And they’re afraid because they received threats. ... I have colleagues who, when they drive around, are scared to stop at a red light, because people make all kinds of gestures.”

Kafeel has special reason to be concerned about the increasingly tense atmosphere in Texas. The Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation is one of numerous nonprofits, many of them faith-based, that have stepped up to aid refugees from Iraq and Syria against the wishes of the state of Texas. In late November the state’s Health and Human Services Commission sent a letter to all nonprofits and agencies offering refugee services requesting that they report any Syrians they planned to resettle, and to halt resettlement of Syrians immediately. Without any indication of how the state will respond to organizations that refuse to cooperate, many agencies still chose to continue extending aid to refugees, with some citing federal law and religious liberty protections in public statements.

Nonetheless, the Texas state government has continued to ratchet up its legislative activity and rhetoric against refugees from Iraq and Syria. Since sending the letter, the Texas governor’s office has sued the federal government and requested a temporary restraining order on the latest batch of refugees. When the Obama administration challenged the order last week, Texas withdrew the request, but is still pursuing its lawsuit and a preliminary injunction against Syrian and Iraqi refugees.

Meanwhile, Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz, the junior senator from Texas, traveled to Washington, D.C., December 8 with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to jointly introduce the State Refugee Security Act, a piece of legislation Cruz said “will protect the authority of the states and the authority of the governors to keep their citizens safe.” It will do this, Cruz said, by allowing state governors to reject the resettlement of specific refugees based on their own security criteria without opting out of the federal refugee resettlement program, which funds resettlement efforts. In their joint press conference, Cruz and Abbott repeatedly emphasized their concern for the safety and security of state citizens; in other comments about proposed refugee bans, Cruz has been clear that he believes Muslim refugees specifically pose a threat to Americans.

The message is resonating. “The political environment right now is very disrespectful,” Bee Moorhead, executive director of Texas Impact/Texas Interfaith Center for Public Policy, said in a phone call with the New Republic, adding, “That atmosphere of disrespect and the leadership of a few really vocal and polarizing voices is enough to create an environment of really poisonous permission. All of your worst instincts to hurt and degrade other members of your community seem like they’re existing in an environment where they’re more normal than they should seem.”