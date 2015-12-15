It was bad enough for Jeb Bush to launch a presidential campaign in the shadow of his brother, whose disastrous Iraq War made him one of the most unpopular presidents of all time. But now it’s so much worse, because Jeb’s campaign is going just like the Iraq War.

Jeb began his campaign with shock and awe. Literally, people called it “shock and awe.” People who wanted him to win. This would be, like the Iraq invasion, a campaign of overwhelming force. The shock-and-awe concept holds that massive force is not just damaging physically, but psychologically, too. Enemies are too bummed to fight. “The sheer size of this has never been seen before, never been contemplated before,” a Pentagon official said in 2003. The guy who coined the term said, “We want them to quit. We want them not to fight.”

This strategy worked for Jeb Bush, initially. Politico reported in February that Jeb had been staying publicly quiet while “laying the groundwork for a launch that would catch much of Washington—and many of his potential rivals—flat-footed.” Violent, triumphant war metaphors were tossed around freely; it was a more innocent time. The same month, Politico’s Mike Allen ranked Jeb as the No. 1 candidate most likely to win the GOP nomination: “His surprise, early signal that he’s running is THE PLAY OF THE CAMPAIGN so far—pushing OUT Mitt and perhaps Christie by freezing or stealing their money and talent.” Jeb had money and momentum, Allen said, so “watch for the use of overwhelming force to lock up more talent, donors and public endorsements.” A mid-February Washington Post headline read, “Bush blows away GOP rivals with 2016 war chest.”

There was a small snag. Potential rivals didn’t stay shocked and awed. As CNN reported, “despite the campaign’s opening attempt to convince rival Republicans to pass on the race by exclusively securing major donors—a ‘shock and awe’ salvo, as some allies described it—Bush will be joined by 16 other Republicans in the race for the White House.”