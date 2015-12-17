Last Friday, Rick Brattin, a Republican state representative from Missouri prefiled a bill, H.B. 1743, at his statehouse. Its declared purpose: To mandate “that any college athlete on scholarship who refuses to play for a reason unrelated to health shall have his or her scholarship revoked.” Which to student-athletes means shut up and play. While I can’t vouch for Brattin’s interest in collegiate sports—he did not respond to a request for comment—the target of his ludicrous bill couldn’t be more obvious.

In early November, the Mizzou football team decided to use its considerable leverage and go on strike in order to force the resignation of University of Missouri system president Tim Wolfe over his lackadaisical response to racism, sexism, and other bigotry on campus. A graduate student, Jonathan Butler, had already been on a hunger strike for nearly a week to force the same outcome. But when the 30 black players on the team—soon joined by their non-black teammates—announced they would neither practice nor play until Wolfe was gone, it only took two days before he wrote his resignation letter. At stake was the $1 million that the Mizzou Tigers were scheduled to make for playing Brigham Young five days later; Wolfe was forced out, along with the provost at the university’s main campus in Columbia, Missouri. Additional threats followed on the social media service Yik Yak from two yo-yos from nearby schools, but the students had won.

Brattin aims to prevent that from ever happening again. He told CBS Sports that the team’s conduct was “completely horrific,” blaming the players for damaging the team’s brand. Another Missouri lawmaker, Kurt Schaefer, is trying to get his fellow state senators to sign a letter addressed to the Mizzou chancellor demanding the firing of a Mizzou professor who put her hands on a photojournalist covering protests on the day of Wolfe’s departure. But these distractions will not erode the leverage that students of color have gained this year, whether through athletic standing or their ability to mobilize national support online, as the #ConcernedStudent1950 hashtag did for the Mizzou protesters. In the unlikely event that they succeed, these two lawmakers stand to curtail student freedoms, but they’ll further inflame the passions of young activists who, in 2015, took the boldness of Black Lives Matter and brought it to the ivory tower. And one year after the city of Ferguson ignited during the seminal protest of America’s newly reinvigorated civil rights movement, one of Missouri’s most prominent college towns was the site where college athletes threw their lot in with the modern struggle for black liberation and dignity.



The Mizzou protesters were hardly alone. Students rose up in solidarity at New York University, Ithaca College, and more. The University of North Carolina scrubbed the name of a Klansman off a building. Georgetown activists successfully lobbied for the names of two slave traders to be similarly removed, and black Princeton students called out Woodrow Wilson’s racism, because his name graces a campus institution—these young protesters found themselves fighting the power and the popular narrative. Nowhere was this more evident than at Yale, where protesters earned concessions from the university president and scorn from the commentariat after a lecturer took issue with a university advisory about avoiding culturally offensive Halloween costumes. Her letter, which apparently kept none of the potentially offended in mind, asked whether there was still room in a collegiate environment “to be a little bit obnoxious…a little bit inappropriate or provocative, or yes offensive?”

