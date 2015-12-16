Donald Trump Fails Internet 101

In answering a question about whether he would close portions of the internet—as he has said he would, and as China and North Korea have—Donald Trump finally came up with a concrete policy: Get ISIS off “our” internet, because “ISIS is using the internet better than we are.” It’s so simple!

Unfortunately, it’s really not.

Lol. None of them know how the Internet works. — roxane gay (@rgay) December 16, 2015

Later in the debate, Rand Paul circled back to explain what shutting down the Internet would mean, namely messing with the First Amendment: “Are you going to change the constitution?”

Ben Carson is ready to kill some kids to win a war against ISIS

Moderator Hugh Hewitt asked Carson whether his career as a pediatric neurosurgeon was at odds with the realities of war: carpet-bombing and airstrikes that could kill hundreds of children.



Carson’s answer got weird. “You should see the eyes of some of those children when I say to them, ‘We’re going to have to open your head up and take out this tumor.’ They’re not happy about it, believe me, and they don’t like me very much at that point, but later on, they love me.”

Um... Did Carson just compare kids he operates on to kids he's going to kill "for the big picture"? #GOPDebate — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) December 16, 2015

“You have to look at the bigger picture and understand that it’s actually merciful if you go ahead and finish the job rather than death by a thousand pricks,” Carson said.

Hewitt wasn’t going to let Carson get away with skirting the question via metaphor. “So you are okay with the deaths of thousands of innocent children and civilians?” he asked, prompting loud boos from the audience, who were apparently incredulous that anyone would spell out the toll of war in such uncomfortably literal terms. “The job of the president of the United States is to protect the people of this country and to do what is necessary in order to get it done,” Carson replied. So, yes, Carson would be so ready to kill a ton of kids if elected president.

Chris Christie spent the night as the chief scolder

Competing with Trump, Carson, Cruz, and Rubio for attention, Christie tried to distinguish himself as the most plain-talking, no-nonsense, and experienced leader on the stage. This nonsense included debates on the Senate floor, and basically anything that was not related to 9/11.

He opened with some subtle, ingrained sexism by casually dividing the parents of Los Angeles into two categories: woman taking care of the kids, men going to work. Over the span of the debate he made great strides towards understanding gender equality, remarking that the San Bernardino shootings showed that women could commit heinous acts—just like men!



Christie also said he wants to coordinate with Middle Eastern leaders for a ground fight against ISIS. His plan: “When I stand across from King Hussein of Jordan, I say to him, ‘You have a friend again, sir, who will stand with you to fight this fight,’ he’ll change his mind.” King Hussein is, unfortunately, dead, so this might not work as well as Christie hoped.

Later, Christie claimed he would talk to Putin “a lot” to get him to understand that the U.S. would shoot down Russian planes if they violated a hypothetical no-fly zone in Syria. He also drew big applause from the audience when he said President Obama was a “feckless weakling” for not enforcing said no-fly zone. His campaign immediately tweeted the quote, which sounds like an insult shouted by a really lame character on Game of Thrones.