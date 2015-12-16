Tuesday night’s fifth Republican primary debate condensed into two hours what the candidates have spent the past month forging into partisan consensus: the myth that the November killings in Paris, France (a different country), and the subsequent killings in San Bernardino, California (the first of over 300 mass shootings in the U.S. this year to be carried out by Islamists), have radically altered America’s security outlook.

Whether or not the two attacks reflect an increase in the signal level of international jihadi terrorism, Republicans have decided that radical steps must be taken domestically to control and limit the Muslim population—and that the attacks themselves were the product not of blowback and conditions abroad, but of insufficient presidential resolve.

I’ll use Chris Christie to illustrate the point, but just about every candidate had a similar moment. “On ISIS, let’s be clear, the president needs to be a force that is trusted in the world,” Christie fretted, later calling Obama a “feckless weakling.” It is an article of faith on the right that Christie is correct about this—that, as he said, “Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, through their foreign policy, have betrayed the American people, because the weakness they’ve displayed has led to Putin’s incursions in the Middle East and in eastern Europe, and has led to significant problems in the Middle East as well, and the death and murder of lots of folks.”

The irony, though, is that beyond the xenophobic panic now gripping the Republican Party, the candidates are putting forth no materially different strategic approaches to combating jihadist organizations like the Islamic State. This odd fact raises the crucial but uncomfortable question of what, beyond that xenophobic panic, Republicans are offering voters as a departure from the national-security status quo.