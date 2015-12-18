The film’s narrative wields Katya’s image like a secret weapon—and so does Geoff. Haigh, in a recent interview with NPR, seemed to confirm as much: “I think for Geoff…it’s less even about this woman and this girl that he loved, but about who he was at that point and what he wanted his life to be,” he says. Geoff fights time by collapsing it. Katya’s body, stopped like a broken watch at 27, becomes his new point of temporal orientation and fixation.



But Kate, in her loose gray sweaters and skinny jeans, is very much alive. She’s subtly domineering, taking pride in her taste and her command of trivia as she plans her and her husband’s anniversary party, prepares his tea. Her role, lovingly accepted, is as entertainer and caretaker of Geoff, who was seriously ill only a few years earlier and is quite a bit more daft than she. He’s sort of adorable, blundering, childlike, and picking up smoking again, whereas she is generous, accommodating. (I love the word the Brits use—“rearrange”—for “change plans”; she says it a lot.)

As the film wears on, Geoff drifts from her, into his memories of youth and of Katya. He begins going to their attic to look through old pictures of her on his projector. Meanwhile the fullness of his relationship with Katya and her ghost begins to surface. Kate knew he had dated her, but not the manner in which she died, or that their attic had become a shrine to her—and there’s more than that, which I won’t reveal. Under the stress, Kate—the grande dame of the production—begins to crack. Rampling’s face traces the emotional seepage expertly and with beauty. Fear will suddenly flash across her composed expression, or her voice will descend sharply into her throat in the middle of a word. These moments become important because her face pronounces them.

Over the course of 45 Years, Haigh uses photography to maximum effect. Photography takes on a large, ghostly presence in the couple’s shared space. In contrast to Geoff carefully preserving the image of Katya, the couple has kept no pictures of their life together. They’ve neither offspring nor reproductions. The first thing we hear in the film, during the opening credits, is a projector slowly clicking away—only the sound of watching, a barren screening.

Record keeping also plays a prominent role in Haigh’s second film, and first commercial success, Weekend (2011). The film follows two gay men in their 20s in Nottingham, who meet at a club and surprise themselves when they fall in love over the course of a couple days. The morning after their first night together Glen (Chris New) immediately whips out a tape recorder and demands that Russell (Tom Cullen) describe their night “for an art project.” The tape, along with other personal records both men keep of sex and romance, end up lacing the two together. Of course by the end of the film the relationship still has so much to do, so much time.