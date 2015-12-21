Tarantino liked the notion of these characters so much that he never really conceived of them of people. They live in Tarantino’s imagination, and only there.

To get out of the storm, they come across a haberdashery, where they run into a former Rebel general (Bruce Dern), a Mexican cowhand (Damian Bechir), a “cow puncher” (Michael Madsen) and a British hangman (Tim Roth). Here are your eight. For all the talk of Tarantino’s insistence on 70 mm film—and Wyoming does look fantastic in the rare landscape shots—the movie takes place almost entirely within that haberdashery: In many ways, it’s like a bottle episode of a television series where our main characters are stuck in a room together and have nothing else to do but talk and talk and talk. The movie is broken into two halves—the first is slightly longer than the first—but the split is a strange one; the big event that both illuminates the first half and sets the stage for the second happens nearly three-quarters of the way through. It almost makes the ending feel rushed, an odd feel after so much of the movie takes its sweet time. Tarantino draws every scene out as long as he can, yet then somehow seems to sprint to a conclusion. It gives the film a feeling of slackness that’s difficult to escape. The movie needs a lot of screws tightened.

One of the major problems with The Hateful Eight is that, well, none of these characters are all that interesting. They’re fun, sure, and at the very least, the film is an incredibly efficient Samuel L. Jackson delivery device. Here Jackson has his best Tarantino role since Pulp Fiction—though he’s terrifying in Jackie Brown too—and you can seem him taking pleasure in every juicy syllable Tarantino has written for him. There’s still not a lot to his character, not a lot to any of them, really. It’s as if Tarantino conceived of his characters as old Western archetypes but then didn’t progress them much beyond that. Each of the characters has their thing: Bichir mumbles, Madsen growls, Roth does a pretty terrible Christoph Waltz impression, and that’s about it. This could haved worked fine for an old Western, but Tarantino loves his own words and to watch his characters talk to each other—it’s too much to let them all just glower in the corner like they might in a John Ford movie. So we are left with the odd sensation of watching eight unusually chatty archetypes—Tarantino liked the notion of these characters so much that he never really conceived of them of people. It gives the film an almost dollhouse quality, like everyone would cease to exist if you took them off the screen. They live in Tarantino’s imagination, and only there.

I’m coming off harsher toward The Hateful Eight than I mean to, but Tarantino is so insanely talented that I find myself cheering for him to get out of his own way. There is a school of thought about Tarantino’s career some share—most notably my Grierson & Leitch colleague Tim Grierson—that believes the pinnacle of Tarantino’s work was in fact Jackie Brown, a film based on someone else’s work that was more infused with the Tarantino Universe than suffocated by it. I’m not sure I entirely agree. Inglourious Basterds, which I consider his best film, is only possible because Tarantino is so willing to take stupid, ridiculous risks and so brilliant that he can find a way to pull them off.

But with The Hateful Eight, I finally understand it: Tarantino has now taken up permanent residence in Tarantino Land. And as a fan, there’s a part of me that will always enjoy visiting that place, but I think he needs to, you know, get out a little. The Hateful Eight is fun and smart and will pay off in a way a Tarantino fan will expect it to pay off for them. But that’s all it does. We are reaching the point, as Tarantino and the rest of us get older, that payoff is just not enough.

Grade: B