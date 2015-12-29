Setting aside for a moment its deep humanity, gorgeous design, delicate poignancy and melancholy sense of humor, Anomalisa is a marvelous film because it does something very rare in movies: It feels exactly right. Working with a basic storyline—a traveling motivational speaker meets a pretty, shy office worker—writer and co-director Charlie Kaufman has crafted something profoundly, simply true, wringing layers of meaning and insight from unobserved everyday occurrences.

That all of this comes in the form of a stop-motion animated film makes it even more remarkable. Whether in a film such as Wes Anderson’s Fantastic Mr. Fox, or in the output of a specialty studio such as Laika (Coraline, ParaNorman), stop-motion’s tactile, do-it-yourself quality tends to emphasize the vulnerability of its characters while simultaneously capitalizing on the boundless creative freedom that animation can offer. But Anomalisa, which Kaufman directed alongside Duke Johnson, uses stop-motion differently: Their film incorporates animation as a way to play up the story’s ordinariness. If Anomalisa was live-action, we might glance right past the intentionally drab surface; as stop-motion, that mundanity of life is the crux of what Kaufman’s depressed main character is confronting—only gradually do we realize all of us in the audience are as well.

Anomalisa’s despondent hero is Michael Stone (voiced by David Thewlis), an author of a successful work-productivity book that has made him a sought-after public speaker at business conferences. British but living in Los Angeles, Michael has just arrived in Cincinnati for a convention, and from the minute he has a hilariously pointless conversation with his taxi driver on the way to the hotel—which is staffed by impossibly dull, dispassionately courteous employees—we recognize that Kaufman and Johnson aren’t just satirizing the anonymity of business travel, but also mourning the soul-crushing monotony that constitutes adulthood.

Michael will deliver his well-rehearsed presentation tomorrow, but how will he fill his evening tonight? He places an unremarkable call to his wife, and then decides to have a drink with an old flame—not because he wants to hook up, per se, but because he seems to be seeking an answer about why things changed between them a decade ago. Michael doesn’t come across as a bad guy, but it’s apparent he hurt this former lover, and what we glean from the phone conversation with his wife is that his current home life isn’t so great either. Michael seems to be sleepwalking through existence, and he’s been doing it so long now that he can’t remember when it started.