Cons: He also makes some terrible decisions in the heat of the moment, like the time he dropped a nuclear bomb on Texas for reasons that never made a lot of sense. I get that once you see an alien wrap its tentacle around a person’s neck and make that person issue some pretty horrific threats, things get wild. But Whitmore pretty much decided, “well, if the world is going to be destroyed anyway, time for me to go all out! I’ve always hated Texas.”

And then he decided to take the country back. Or what was left of the country, which I think was just a few miles of land in New Mexico.

Summary: Look, at some point, we have to call Whitmore’s tenure what it really was: a cornucopia of poor decisions and reckless endangerment that cost the country many, many lives.

With that track record in mind, his chances are as good as any of the current candidates.

The President, Love Actually (Billy Bob Thornton)

Pros: He’s a perfectly charming man.

Cons: But he’s the “manipulative frat dude” kind of charming, as opposed to the “docile and loving grandfather” kind of charming—an oily mix of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Would likely set back women’s rights by at least four decades. Doesn’t seem to have a very clear grasp of foreign policy. Got roasted by an equally inefficient British Prime Minister on national television, which probably didn’t play well back in the states. Also doesn’t have a name.

Summary: The President is something of a bit part in Love Actually, but given what we know of his tenure, it seems he would be better suited as vice president: out of the way, and free to live his best life.

David Palmer, 24 (Dennis Haysbert)

Pros: Seems to do well against heavy adversity. He had a rough couple of days and survived. He did a cool thing to free the nation from its reliance on big oil companies. A lot of people wanted him dead, and the Internet tells us that if you have haters, you must be doing something right.

Cons: He’s always on the verge of a crisis, and nearly died. Half of his tenure, he wasn’t even really doing anything. He suffers from the same issues as Bartlet: everyone around him has a miserable life and his family kind of hates him.

Summary: What this country really needs is a powerful, lonely man who is so miserable and unloved that he’s not afraid to die for the things he believes in. And some things he probably doesn’t believe in all that much. This makes Palmer a natural favorite.

Fitzgerald Thomas Grant III, Scandal (Tony Goldwyn)

Pros: He’s startlingly moderate, and has the kind forward-thinking bipartisanship that America needs to move forward as a unified nation. Also is fairly good-looking, which doesn’t seem important on the surface, but when things get tough, the smile of a good-looking leader can make you forget the world collapsing around you for a few seconds.

Cons: Well, he definitely rigged an election and also killed a Supreme Court justice. Can’t ignore those facts. He seems to escape through a variety of reckless vices when challenged with any emotional stress or difficulty, which doesn’t seem ideal for a person with access to the launch codes. Oh, also, I hear that he had an affair.

Summary: Nope.

Selina Meyer, Veep (Julia Louis-Dreyfus)

Pros: She’s big on family values, with a particular focus on family health care. She’s not afraid to use strong language in heated moments, or even moments that aren’t heated at all. She’s assertive and doesn’t take herself too seriously. Survived a congressional hearing on a data breach.

Cons: Had a data breach in the first place. She’s definitely not afraid to throw a staff member under the bus to come out on top. Spends an alarming amount of time rotating in her swivel chair, though I imagine this could be said of every president who has ever served.

Summary: Despite her extreme political slipperiness, I feel comfortable saying that I would vote for Selina Meyer tonight.

Francis J. Underwood, House of Cards (Kevin Spacey)

Pros: He’s a very driven politician who doesn’t stop until he gets what he wants. He looks good in a suit, even when said suit is covered in the blood of his enemies, friends, ex-lovers, or strangers. Which takes us to...

Cons: Dude has orchestrated a whole lot of deaths, if we’re being honest. Presidents always leave office with blood on their hands, but Underwood has washed literal blood off of his hands before even taking office. He’s kind of a maniac. Not a maniac in the way that your wild buddy Steve, who is a blast at parties, is a maniac. Definitely in the way where you fear death any time he’s near.

Summary: Underwood becomes decidedly less interesting after he’s killed and manipulated his way to the top. It’s a little frightening to consider what happens when you’ve got a bored man in the Oval Office with an insatiable thirst for blood. If the idea of World Wars III through VI occurring within four years excites you, this is your pick.

Of course, this is only a small sampling of the presidents who have led Fictional America through countless foreign, domestic, and alien attacks. When you get glum about the never-ending political cycle (or pissed about having to clean out a fridge backlogged with empty OJ containers), just imagine an America led by the fictional leader that we deserve. Sure, many of them have lied about deeply important things, alienated all their loved ones, and killed numerous people to advance their careers. But is that not politics? Are we not asked to look past the faults of our American leaders and merely see them as we are: deeply flawed and semi-attractive and often deeply confused people? People whom we would never invite into our homes. But people, nonetheless.

