



8. Son of Saul, directed by László Nemes.

In horror movies, often what you can’t see is much scarier than what you can. Son of Saul takes that truism and places it in the center of the Holocaust, as a Hungarian Jew named Saul (Géza Röhrig) is forced to work alongside his Nazi jailors in a concentration camp. First-time filmmaker László Nemes uses long takes and shallow focus to keep the audience chained to his cipher of a main character, leaving us unsure both of what Saul’s thinking and precisely what atrocities are occurring in the fuzzy distance. Consequently, Son of Saul is a movie that illustrates the monstrosity of the Holocaust through implication, which creates an atmosphere of sickening, pervasive tension throughout this taut thriller. In recent years, a spate of well-meaning but wan Shoah dramas has risked diluting the impact of the 20th century’s greatest crime. Son of Saul makes that horror urgent and immediate.

7. Eden, directed by Mia Hansen-Løve

Joel and Ethan Coen’s Inside Llewyn Davis offered a sobering scenario: How would it feel to be an aspiring musician who never got his moment in the spotlight? Director Mia Hansen-Løve provides an intriguing rebuttal: What if that aspiring musician tasted the high life for a little while, only to watch it fall away too soon? Eden is a bittersweet drama about a French DJ who in the 1990s is buddies with the guys in Daft Punk but only reaps a small percentage of their fame and success. Hansen-Løve’s films (which include Goodbye First Love and The Father of My Children) are often about the passage of time and hard-luck characters who have to make do with lives that fall far below their expectations. But Eden is her most poignant, and Félix de Givry does a marvelous job as an EDM-loving DJ who comes to discover that a creative passion can be both a blessing and a curse. The film is practically a feature-length exploration of that old Bruce Springsteen lyric: “Is a dream a lie if it don’t come true?/Or is it something worse?”





6. Phoenix, directed by Christian Petzold

How well do you really know your spouse? That question haunts director Christian Petzold’s slow-burn thriller, which stars Nina Hoss as Nelly, a German Holocaust survivor who returns to her hometown to confront her husband (Ronald Zehrfeld), whom she suspects may have turned her in to the Nazis. But because she’s had facial reconstructive surgery, her husband (thinking she’s died) doesn’t realize it’s her, which gives him the sneaky idea of suggesting that this seeming stranger impersonate his dead wife so that they can collect Nelly’s rich inheritance. Phoenix quickly becomes a tricky, suspenseful treatise on identity: Did Nelly’s husband send her to the concentration camps? Does he really not recognize her? And what will Nelly do if her worst fears about her husband are confirmed? Many people in long relationships would love to know what their partner secretly thinks of them: In Phoenix, Nelly gets to live out that fantasy, and what she discovers may make her wish she’d never wondered in the first place.





5. The End of the Tour, directed by James Ponsoldt

On the heels of Smashed and The Spectacular Now, this true-life drama about the interactions between Rolling Stone journalist David Lipsky (Jesse Eisenberg) and Infinite Jest novelist David Foster Wallace (Jason Segel) further confirms director James Ponsoldt’s standing as one of our most promising young filmmakers. Some objected to the film’s portrayal of Wallace, but it’s crucial to see The End of the Tour not as a biopic—or as a series of clues into why the gifted author took his life at the age of 46—but, rather, as a classic study in male rivalry and friendship, seemingly diametrically-opposed conditions that can often look eerily similar. Eisenberg is marvelous playing a good-hearted but posturing young writer who both envies and admires Wallace’s rock-star status, while Segel deftly sketches Wallace as something of an enigma, reminding us that what we’re watching is not the novelist himself but Lipsky’s distorted perspective of him. The End of the Tour is about the struggles inherent in writing, but it’s also about the ways in which we create barriers around ourselves to prevent us from really understanding others.

4. Experimenter, directed by Michael Almereyda

A portrait of a psychologist that plays its own head games, Experimenter recasts the life of Stanley Milgram as a meditation on being consumed and defined by your greatest hit. Most know that Milgram, who died in 1984 at the age of 51, was famous for his 1960s obedience experiment, in which test subjects would administer increasingly more painful electric shocks to someone in the other room simply because the experiment supervisor said it was OK. And although that experiment forms the core of writer-director Michael Almereyda’s film, what’s exciting and unexpected is where Experimenter goes from there, giving us a drama that actively forces us not to acquiesce to biopic conventions. (Some scenes are filmed with intentionally phony-looking rear projection; a literal elephant shows up in the room when Milgram discusses straight into the camera the deeper implications of his findings.) Best of all, though, is Peter Sarsgaard, who portrays Milgram as a brilliant misanthrope horrified by humanity’s willingness to behave like sheep—only to discover that his own ego and society’s misunderstanding of his iconic experiment have conspired to cheapen his life’s work.