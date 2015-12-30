For Star Wars fans, the space opera series’ seven films (and counting) are about grand themes such as the battle between an autocratic galactic empire and democratic rebellion, or even more grandly, between the two sides of the Force, good and evil, light and darkness. Yet these lofty narratives are always grounded in the exfoliation of a single family tree, the Skywalker clan. Although the storyline might span the universe, it’s the internal dysfunction of generations of Skywalkers that is the root of the problem—and which pushes the plot forward.

In short, Star Wars is an open-ended cycle of science-fiction films about bad parenting.



If we look at the films in terms of their own internal chronology, the first bad father in Star Wars series is the Force itself. In The Phantom Menace (1999) we learn that Anakin Skywalker, who grows up to become the villainous Darth Vader, had a miraculous birth, with no father. As Anakin’s mother Shmi Skywalker claims, “There was no father. I carried him, I gave birth, I raised him ... I can’t explain what happened.”

Anakin Skywalker’s sex-free conception, calling to mind the miraculous birth of Jesus Christ in traditional Christian teaching, is explained in the series as the work of the Force, which uses the mumbo-jumbo of the midi-chlorians to create a Chosen One who will bring balance to the universe. But if the Force is Anakin’s real father, we have to conclude that the Force is a cosmic deadbeat dad. Both Shmi and Anakin live as slaves; Anankin is taken away from his mother to be raised in a haphazard manner by the Jedi, and he eventual turns evil. If the Force had been more attentive to the woman he impregnated and their progeny, many acts of evil, including genocide, could have been avoided.