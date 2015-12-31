Fox Searchlight

8. Ex-Machina

Smart, nerdy science-fiction, but with a soul: This is a movie that wants to get in your head and, secretly, wants you to do a weird little boogie too. (Oscar Isaac will happily do one for you.) It’s a movie about robotics, and artificial intelligence, but it’s got a subversive, refreshingly human streak to it too; this movie wants to have its Turing test and eat it too. The movie’s conclusion maybe puts too much of a punctuation point on things, but it’s also an ideal way to conclude this satisfying mix of the clinical and the shambolic. No matter how hard you try: There is no ideal lab setting, or control group. It’s all a shitshow in the end. And good lord, what a run Oscar Isaac is on. He should be in every movie.

7. The Tribe

Perhaps more satisfying as a moviegoing experience than a particularly compelling story, this Ukranian thriller features a school for the deaf that highlights humanity at its worst. You name it, there’s pain in this school, from prostitution to drug-dealing to murder to a prolonged, nearly-impossible-to-sit-through abortion scene. That the students, save one, deal with all this with such straightfaced acceptance is the film’s wryly subversive message: No one is even alive enough anymore to feel the pain. This can get a little wearying, but the film’s format—wordless, entirely through unsubtitled sign language—is hypnotic, an entirely new way to watch a film. It makes you deconstruct your movie-watching, looking for different cues: It’s absorbing in a way that’s bracing, like watching a movie without a net. The movie features no music, and no words, yet some moments are so powerful and visceral that I still caught myself covering my ears.

6. Carol

Todd Haynes has always been a meticulous, detail-oriented director—he’s the closest we have to a modern-day American Kubrick—but emotion always bursts through the seams of his movies: It’s as if he challenges himself to contain feeling as long as he can, but never closes it off entirely. This works beautifully in Carol, a love story in which two women (Rooney Mara and Cate Blanchett, in what is probably the most Cate Blanchett has ever Cate Blanchetted) have an instant, overpowering attraction to each other … and spend the rest of the film trying to figure out what to do about it. Carol is honest and straightfaced: It has no illusions about the obstacles facing its lovers, so much so that it considers them less “obstacles” and more fundamental, unmovable forces of the planet. Yet it also gives them room to figure it out, not just their affair, but themselves. This is about two people who didn’t know what their lives were until they met each other, then scrambling, in their muted, buttoned-up way, to figure out what happens next. Haynes loves them so much that he believes they can. You will too.

5. The Martian

An optimistic, cheerful, old-fashioned paean to the power of human ingenuity, The Martian puts a man (Matt Damon, in one of his most winning performances) alone on Mars and then lets him and the entirety of Earth’s scientists try to figure out how to get him off it. For a big Hollywood movie, it feels like a miracle how much it avoids cheap emotional ploys; our hero has no crying family waiting for him to return, or weepy pleas into the camera for rescue. There’s no time for that; there’s work to be done. I don’t care whether the film’s science adds up or anything like that, and you shouldn’t either. All that matters is that it plays fair: It is honest and true to the rules it sets up for itself. There are no shortcuts here. By the end, The Martian earns its cheers. It shows its work.

4. Results

A completely weird, off-kilter, bizarro-land version of a romantic comedy, writer/director Andrew Bujalski finally cracks the Broadcast News code moony filmmakers have been trying to break for three decades. Set, absurdly, in the world of personal training and megagyms, Results introduces us to three lost souls: Trevor (Guy Pearce), a self-help training guru who is a little more confused than he thinks he is; Kat (Cobie Smulders), a motivated trainer straight out of the Holly Hunter mold who’s secretly stronger than everyone else in the movie; and, most memorably, Danny (Kevin Corrigan), an overweight, stoned slob who comes into a ton of money and tries to figure out any possible way it could conceivably help him with his sad life. These three meet and bounce off one another in deeply satisfying ways, each changing the other in fashions they couldn’t have imagined. There has been much discussion of the death of the romantic comedy in recent years, but this is how you do one right. Nobody noticed, but this was your next Broadcast News.