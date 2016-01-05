Fittingly, President Obama has announced a series of new executive actions to single out those profiteers, within Congress and without.



The actions, the first since his 2013 gun safety orders issued after the Sandy Hook massacre, have four key goals: closing the background check loopholes for firearms purchases, proscribing purchases made by those with serious criminal records and the mentally ill; increasing enforcement of current gun laws; improving gun safety technology; and strengthening mental health treatment and help for domestic violence survivors. To that last point, the Obama administration wants $500 million to “increase access to mental health care,” a direct shot at Republicans who after mass shootings regularly exonerate our perverse gun culture and exacerbate the stigmas placed upon the mentally ill.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, who implied that Obama’s actions infringe upon the Second Amendment, will likely lead an effort to block that funding in the House, because Obama. That is as good a reason as Republicans ever seem to need, even when wounding themselves politically in the process. Or, even, blocking gun control legislation after 20 small children are massacred in a school. Even though Ryan may even agree with some of the measures the president advocates, there is little reason to expect his party to address this issue seriously.



But “because Obama” is not the only reason why those Republicans largely follow the bidding of the National Rifle Association and gun sellers, over the pleading of parents and even law-abiding gun owners who support reforms. I get it; moving further right on guns has been a winning strategy. A shooting happens, and people buy more guns. The Democratic president laments said shooting, and people buy more guns. Firearms in America, politically, are thus much like the Trump campaign; no matter how much horror and hypocrisy they engender, they benefit. To boot, the president, a former constitutional law professor whose administration seeks to stem the violence, is demeaned as a guy violating the American way of life.

There is a certain truth in that, actually. I disagreed with the president to an extent when he said on Tuesday that “we are not inherently more prone to violence” here in America. Carnage is a part of our national DNA, and it does us no favors to deny that. But the key, as he noted, is that “we do not have to accept this carnage as the price of freedom.” Gun culture is inherently American—but as with the definition of “American,” it is not immutable.