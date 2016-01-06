It also makes sense to focus on consumer credit, which typically gets too little attention in financial-reform debates and is absent from the Clinton proposal. Sanders, for one thing, wants to reinstate a usury cap on credit cards and consumer loans, essentially reversing 1970s Supreme Court rulings that allowed banks to adopt the interest rate-setting laws of the state where they headquarter, rather than the state where they issue the loan. (This is why all your credit cards come out of South Dakota and Delaware, two states with no usury cap.) Sanders would install a federal usury cap across consumer loans, putting payday lenders in peril along with reducing high interest rates from credit cards.

To serve the unbanked, Sanders wants to return to postal banking, allowing the post office to offer savings accounts, online banking services, and small loans. This would shore up postal service budgets while saving thousands of dollars a year for the one-in-four households with little or no access to financial services.

One more way that Sanders separates himself from Clinton: he calls out a deeper shadow-banking issue in the country, that of the Federal Reserve. He laid out most of the ideas in Tuesday’s speech in a prior op-ed in the New York Times, which even Larry Summers praised as correctly targeting how “financial policy is overly influenced by financial interests to its detriment.” There’s a long-dormant but recently reviving movement on the left willing to talk about structural reform at the Fed, and whether it makes sense for it to be a hybrid public and private institution. Sanders aligns with that—once again putting him on the side of overhaul over tinkering.

I do wish that both Sanders and Clinton paid more attention to how the financial industry, far from being stuck in amber in 2008, has adapted since—making some of their proposals incomplete if not obsolete. Neither, for instance, has spent a minute on “fintech,” or financial technology, the attempt by Silicon Valley to disrupt the industry with redesigned payment systems, peer-to-peer lending, and digital banking. Sanders, for his part, thinks banks should lend more to small businesses, but such lending is down nearly 40 percent since 2006, with tech firms like Lending Club and Prosper picking up the slack. Banking incumbents are learning from and incorporating fintech ideas, but large sections of the space remain outside the regulatory perimeter and too deeply in the dark.

Similarly, Sanders and Clinton never talk about exchange-traded funds, which are growing at a record pace while almost breaking entirely last August—a situation that could have led to cascading risk.

Much of this parsing of presidential candidates’ proposals is academic in nature; you need a willing Congress, and I don’t know where you’ll find one (although it should be noted, as Sanders did, that Dodd-Frank’s Title I gives regulators the authority to break up banks already). In this sense, arguing about Glass-Steagall is irrelevant (for the record, I feel that restoring it doesn’t go far enough to prevent hazards from a “tightly coupled” system that leaves no tolerance for error), and replaying old tunes about the financial crisis amounts to little more than a distraction.

But one thing a president does control is the staff at the regulatory agencies, and their posture. Therefore, where you end up on the technocracy-versus-overhaul spectrum informs how your underlings would react to a near-term crisis or revelations of misconduct. I simply believe that Sanders, who shows through his rhetoric that he clearly wants to redesign a system that has grown too complex and interconnected, would have a better team around him in those moments.