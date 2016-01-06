More than 20 years ago, in Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court, in a joint opinion written by Justices Kennedy, Sandra Day O’Connor, and David Souter, reaffirmed constitutional protection for the right to an abortion, insisting that the undue burden test gave “real substance” to the liberty, dignity, and equality of women. The question in Whole Woman’s Health is whether the justices will reaffirm what Casey held—that states must respect women’s liberty, equality, and dignity, and ensure that the ultimate decision remains the woman’s—or give states the green light to enact sham laws that put abortion clinics out of business, subjecting abortion rights to a death by 1,000 cuts.

Justice Kennedy’s synthesis of liberty and equality offers a powerful and compelling reading of the Fourteenth Amendment—rooted in its text and history and deepest values—that provides a strong foundation for the right to choose abortion. Ratified nearly 150 years ago, in the wake of a bloody Civil War fought over the issue of slavery, the Fourteenth Amendment fundamentally altered our Constitution’s protection of personal and individual rights, demanding that states respect fundamental principles of liberty and equality. Against the backdrop of suppression of rights in the South—including the right to marry and others that are not specifically listed elsewhere in the Constitution—the Framers drew on the principles of the Declaration of Independence to broadly secure equal citizenship for individuals of all groups and classes.

The Framers declared the Fourteenth Amendment would be “the gem of the Constitution,” because “it is the Declaration of Independence placed immutably and forever in our Constitution.” In the process, the Fourteenth Amendment perfected the Declaration, extending its protection not only to men, but to all persons.

As Justice Kennedy explained in Obergefell, the Fourteenth Amendment’s guarantee of liberty and equal protection are two sides of the same coin, both integral to ensuring to all the full promise of liberty and “equal dignity in the eyes of the law.” Chief Justice Roberts and others, no doubt, will continue to insist that this is simply making up the Constitution to suit personal preferences. As Chief Justice Roberts put it in his Obergefell dissent, “Do not celebrate the Constitution. It had nothing to do with it.” But the Constitution’s text and history support Kennedy’s broad embrace of liberty, dignity, and equality, not Roberts’s stunted conception.

Justice Kennedy’s vision of equal liberty and equal citizenship is also reflected in the joint opinion he coauthored in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. In Casey, a five-justice majority reaffirmed constitutional protection for the abortion right, holding that a woman must “retain the ultimate control over her destiny and body,” and forbidding the state from “insist[ing] … upon its own vision of the women’s role, however dominant that vision has been in the course of our history and our culture.”