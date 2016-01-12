Subscribe in iTunes • Stitcher • RSS Feed



When you look in the mirror, are you happy with what you see? Even if losing weight or getting in shape isn’t one of your New Year’s resolutions, body image is still top of mind for many of us this time of year.

Every person comes to the table with a different set of body image concerns: Am I too fat? Too thin? Manly enough? Do my curves work for me? How can I get stronger? Does being skinny matter? Should I shape up for my wedding day? Do I have enough money to work out? Who can I talk to about all this? The questions are endless. And how does our body define who we are, along with race, gender, and all the other identities we possess?

On this first episode of Intersection in 2016, host Jamil Smith talks to four people who have all addressed body image publicly in different ways: writer and fat rights activist Lindy West, BuzzFeed books editor Isaac Fitzgerald, fitness trainer and former pro golfer Andia Winslow, and weight-loss blogger Erika Nicole Kendall. You can find links to all of their individual projects in our reading list below.