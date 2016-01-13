Best Original Screenplay

Bridge of Spies, Matt Charman, Ethan Coen, and Joel Coen

The Hateful Eight, Quentin Tarantino

Inside Out, Pete Docter, Meg LeFauve, and Josh Cooley

Spotlight, Tom McCarthy and Josh Singer

Trainwreck, Amy Schumer

This is the category that most often lends itself to eccentricity—it’s where odd little films are often thrown a bone—and it’s an odd one this year; it’s difficult to think of five more different films than these. Spotlight’s strength is its tight, efficient script, and it’s the favorite in this category. But what could be more fun than a nod to Schumer, whose Trainwreck, before it falls apart at the end, feels truly original, taking chances in a way even none of these other four movies take. Pretty impressive to have your first screenplay nominated for an Oscar, by the way.

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Big Short, Charles Randolph and Adam McKay

Brooklyn, Nick Hornby

Carol, Phyllis Nagy

The Martian, Drew Goddard

Steve Jobs, Aaron Sorkin

With Best Adapted Screenplay, there are six strong contenders battling it out for five spots. We feel most confident that The Big Short, Carol, and Steve Jobs will make the cut. After that? The Martian looks to be well positioned for a Best Picture run, which would presumably mean broad support for the film in several categories, including this one. (Our only worry: Will voters consider the movie more of a technical triumph than an artistic/creative one?) So, who gets the final spot: Room or Brooklyn? Room, adapted by Emma Donoghue from her bestselling novel, had a huge amount of buzz coming out of the Telluride and Toronto film festivals back in early September, but since then the movie’s momentum has stalled. By comparison, Brooklyn was an under-the-radar charmer way back in January that has slowly and steadily continued to win over people throughout the past 12 months. Brooklyn looks like a more formidable Oscar contender in general than Room does, and Nick Hornby’s screenplay will be the major reason why in many voters’ minds.

Best Director

Todd Haynes, Carol

Alejandro G. Iñárritu, The Revenant

Tom McCarthy, Spotlight

George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road

Ridley Scott, The Martian

It’s important to remember that, at the nomination stage, Academy members vote in their specific field. (Actors vote for acting categories, cinematographers for Best Cinematography, etc.) So, for Best Director, you have to ask yourself: What movies might impress directors? We were tempted to go for a sleeper pick like Brooklyn’s John Crowley or The Big Short’s Adam McKay—or even an industry heavyweight like Bridge of Spies’ Steven Spielberg—but instead we’re sticking with the five contenders whose movies most demonstratively mix technical challenges with first-rate filmmaking. If we end up being right in our predictions, that sets the stage for a showdown between last year’s winner, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, and four men who have never won. The most surprising in that latter bunch may be Ridley Scott, who even Martian star Matt Damon thought had won an Oscar. (He didn’t produce the Best Picture-winning Gladiator, losing out on Best Director to Steven Soderbergh for Traffic.) That could be a compelling narrative for some voters if they decide that Scott, who just turned 78, is due.

Best Picture

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

Brooklyn

Carol

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Room

Spotlight

Remember, this category can have any number of nominees between five and ten, and we almost always predict nine: It’s all-encompassing without maxing out all the spots. The two we think are most likely to be dropped from these nine are Room (which has lost most of its early momentum) and Mad Max (which might be too intense for the older Academy members), but this looks like a safe nine. And thankfully, because this isn’t the Golden Globes, we don’t have to pretend that The Martian is a comedy.

