One week before he would be elected President of the United States for the first time, Barack Obama offered his closing argument at a campaign event in Canton, Ohio. His tone was optimistic as he ticked off policy goals and promises. But the man running to be the first African American president was after something transformational. Not merely something corporeal, symbolized by someone with his heritage and melanin taking residence in the White House. Senator Obama had positioned himself as nothing less than the avatar of political healing for America.

“In one week,” he said that day in October nearly eight years ago, “you can put an end to the politics that would divide a nation just to win an election; that tries to pit region against region, city against town, Republican against Democrat; that asks us to fear at a time when we need hope.” Though he urged patience, that didn’t tamp down the massive promise he was making: that the election of one man could cure the modern brand of political antipathy and division that had infected American politics since Ronald Reagan.

President Obama’s final State of the Union address, delivered Tuesday night, harked back to the early days. In the hours since, there have been a number of references to his 2004 star-making speech at the Democratic National Committee, the one that talked about there not being a red America or a blue America and suggested a national unity that always fell upon my ears as more fever dream than actual goal. But the truth is that Obama got carried away in 2008 as he led the most inspiring presidential campaign since perhaps John F. Kennedy. The hope and change that were promised by the simple fact of his election have actually manifested in his policies over the last seven years—chief among them being the Affordable Care Act, nationwide marriage equality, the Iran deal, and a rescued (if still unequal) economy. But during that first presidential campaign, he also set himself a goal that no president should take on—let alone the first black one. And so, in taking stock of his considerable legacy after seven years in office, he felt compelled to admit on Tuesday, before Congress and the nation, that fixing our politics was too much for him.

In yet another plea to heal the rifts and govern responsibly, the president tried to define what fixing our politics would look like: returning to a system in which we don’t always agree, but one that doesn’t accept the questioning of opponents’ patriotism or inherent motivations. That tendency, as he said, has led to a democracy in which the most extreme voices get attention, and one in which the average person feel voiceless.