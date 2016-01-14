The Oscar nominations just came out this morning. Here are some of our some immediate takeaways:

Yep, no black acting nominees again this year. Not so good! You knew pretty quickly that this was going to be the case once Idris Elba failed to earn a nomination for Beasts of No Nation. He was the best bet, and may have been the only bet, unless you thought Michael B. Jordan had a chance for Creed. So once again: 0-for-20. That’s the same number as last year: 0-for-20.

It was a terrific morning for Mad Max: Fury Road. There was no nomination for Charlize Theron, but otherwise, any fears that the film was too genre, or released too early in the year, were disposed of early with nominations for Best Picture and Best Director.

It was an even better morning for The Big Short. There had been some late-breaking momentum toward this adaptation of Michael Lewis’ book, but few saw Adam McKay sneaking into the Best Director spot. But there he is. Christian Bale was a surprise nominee in the Supporting Actor slot as well (though I might have gone with Steve Carell). The Oscars are all about momentum in voting patterns, and The Big Short has the most of it right now.