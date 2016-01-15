Trump’s Rivals do a Trump-Lite on Refugees

In response to Trump’s proposal to ban Muslims from entering the U.S., moderators asked each candidate, “Do you agree that we should pause Muslim immigration until we get a better handle on our homeland security situation?” The answers from Trump’s rivals included fear-mongery, abstract declarations about keeping out the bad, and specific policy proposals.



Kasich said he would put a pause on Syrian refugees, because as of now, we don’t have a good process to vet them. Christie also said no Syrian refugees “of any kind” should be allowed in the country.

According to Rubio, the refugee crisis should follow a “very simple equation.” “If we do not know who you are and we do not know why you are coming, when I am president you are not getting into the United States of America,” he said.

From Cruz’s perspective, we need a president who is “focused like a laser” on evaluating the threat posed by refugees and ISIS. He wants to suspend any refugees from nations in which ISIS controls significant territory.

Carson thinks the United States needs to come up with new guidelines for immigration, he just didn’t say what those guidelines should be. And in Syria, refugees should stay put, because according to Carson, we can protect them there. “As far as the Syrians are concerned, Al-Hasakah province, perfect place. They have infrastructure. All we need to do is protect them, they will be in their own country,” he said.

Bush was something of an exception, saying he hoped Trump would reconsider his position on Muslims. “We don’t have to have refugees come to our country, but all Muslims, seriously? What kind of signal does that send to the rest of the world that the United States is a serious player in creating peace and security?”

Donald Trump Thinks that “Police are the Most Mistreated People in This Country”

Trump arrived at this conclusion after a meandering back and forth with Jeb Bush about Trump’s comments on banning Muslims from entering the country.

“We have a serious problem with, as you know, with radical Islam,” Trump said, questioning why no one had called the police on the San Bernardino shooters. “Many people saw pipe bombs and all sorts of things all over their apartment. Why weren’t they vigilant? Why didn’t they call? Why didn’t they call the police?”

“And by the way, the police are the most mistreated people in this country. I will tell you that.”

In tonight's GOP debate, Donald Trump said that "police are the most mistreated people in this country" https://t.co/YfprJd9nqO — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 15, 2016

Even though he was in the same town where Walter Scott, an unarmed black man, was fatally shot in the back by a police officer, Trump appeared to be speaking without a trace of irony.

"Police are the most mistreated people in this country" — Trump pic.twitter.com/juzJgp1Cg2 — Matt Bors (@MattBors) January 15, 2016

Trump’s comment, an oblique reference to Black Lives Matter and the so-called “Ferguson Effect,” pandered to those who don’t believe that police brutality is a problem, and who believe that people who do think police brutality is a problem must be completely against all police. “Once again, Trump has simply made explicit the subtext of an argument that has already taken on prominence in our politics,” wrote Steven Cohen.