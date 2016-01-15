The defining development of the sixth Republican presidential primary debate was this: For the first time since the campaign entered its late stage, Ted Cruz was willing to skirmish with Donald Trump, and he did it more effectively than any of the dozen-plus other candidates who have tried before him.

He also made an uncharacteristic error. Halfway through the evening, the Texas senator reprised a campaign trail attack on Trump’s “New York values,” knowing that Trump would retaliate by characterizing it as a slander against September 11 first responders—and it boomeranged on him.

Before that, Cruz and Trump tangled over the question of Cruz’s birthright citizenship. In that exchange Cruz demonstrated his mastery of law and formal debate—“the legal issue is quite straightforward,” Cruz said, “some of the more extreme ones insist that you must not only be born on U.S. soil, but have two parents born on U.S. soil. Under that theory, not only would I be disqualified, Marco Rubio would be disqualified, Bobby Jindal would be disqualified and, interestingly enough, Donald J. Trump would be disqualified.”

Trump rebutted with his characteristic mastery of insult-comic performance. “Here’s the problem,” Trump said. “We’re running. He does great. I win. I choose him as my vice presidential candidate, and the Democrats sue and we can’t take him along for the ride. I don’t like that. OK?”