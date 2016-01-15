A presidential debate may not be the ideal place to discuss race and gender in a nuanced manner. That said, the urgent fight against structural bias and discrimination can’t wait for a proper setting. Both the Democrats and Republicans should at least give it a try. They haven’t yet.

None of the debates to date, including Thursday’s Republican confab in South Carolina, have featured a single substantive discussion about racial justice and other issues that directly involve and interest people of color. The Republicans have largely ignored it, except for scapegoating purposes; the Democrats haven’t had discussions about race so much as presentations of talking points, often prompted by awful questions about fictions such as the “Ferguson Effect.” Fundamental issues such as reproductive rights, white nationalist terrorism, and black unemployment have received short shrift or been ignored altogether.

That should change on Sunday night when the Democratic hopefuls convene in South Carolina for the fourth of their six planned primary debates. After all, NBC moderator Lester Holt now has a sterling model for how to conduct the conversations voters of color, in particular, need to hear.

The Fusion network, owned by ABC and Univision, aired the Iowa Brown & Black Forum on Monday night. It was the first time since 2000 that the event, which bills itself as “the nation’s oldest minority-focused presidential forum,” was broadcast on a national cable network. All four of the moderators—New York writer-at-large Rembert Browne, comedian and producer Akilah Hughes, and anchors Jorge Ramos and Alicia Menendez—were either brown or black. They and their engaged collegiate audience members asked specific, incisive questions that ran the gamut from sex education to the Obama administration’s immigration raids to racially imbalanced levels of incarceration for marijuana-related offenses. Moreover, the Fusion moderators showed how to integrate more common debate topics—ISIS, public education, immigration—into a broader conversation that addressed racial justice issues. In what might have ostensibly appeared to be the most friendly public environment to date for the Democratic candidates (forum or debate), the contenders frequently found themselves more tested on identity issues than they had been to this point in the campaign.