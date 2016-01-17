On most climate policies, the Democratic field is in agreement. But on this issue, Clinton has preferred to stay largely on the edges of the debate. She’s approached it far more cautiously than either Sanders or Martin O’Malley.

In comments on the primary trail last year she was hesitant to call for a halt to fossil fuel production “until we’ve got the alternatives in place,” she told an activist. “That may not be a satisfactory answer to you, but I think I have to take the responsible answer.”

In response to Obama’s announcement, Clinton spokesperson Ian Sams emailed, “Hillary Clinton supports President Obama’s efforts to ensure our energy priorities align with our imperative to combat climate change, including today’s announced review which she would see through to conclusion as president.” The statement added that Clinton “has put forward a coal communities plan to ensure that workers and their families get the benefits they’ve earned.”



Still, it remains vague how she will balance environmental concerns and economic ones in a reform of the federal coal royalty program—the fees that coal companies pay the government, which activists say are too low to account for environmental and health damage. It’s an issue Clinton has said she would look at as president, but every time it comes up, it reminds environmental activists of their reservations about Clinton, who they worry will mimic Obama’s meek first-term strategy on fossil fuels.

Unlike Sanders, she has largely prioritized practicality in her energy commitments. “We still have to run the economy, we still have to turn on the lights, we still have to make sure businesses operate,” Clinton said. Her most extensive plan on coal so far, alluded to in her statement, was squarely focused on helping coal miners train and adapt to a new economy, and much less on how to approach existing and future production.

Republicans pretend a new president can change market forces that are hurting coal miners simply by opening up new lands for development. In this respect, Obama’s move could give them some political fodder to continue their narrative that Democrats are anti-low-cost energy. Sanders would have a very different reply to them—one based on the moral need to protect the planet—than Clinton, who would emphasize that taxpayers deserve a fairer deal for their coal.



The one thing Sanders and Clinton share is a roadmap for how to defend themselves from these attacks. And that’s by emphasizing that Democrats support an economic stimulus for miners in Appalachia, while GOP presidential candidates and congressional leaders generally do not. This theoretically gives Democrats a more sympathetic response to coal workers’ struggles than simply saying that coal is a problem—though whether coal supporters buy that argument is another matter, following their hard turn right in the Obama era.

Still, you can expect the candidates to repeat their sympathy on Sunday. And don’t count this issue out from creating sparks at the debate. For Clinton, fossil fuels remain her great challenge in convincing skeptical environmentalists Obama’s moratorium is in good hands.