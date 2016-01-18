The three Democratic candidates gathered in Charleston, South Carolina, on January 17 for their fourth debate of the primary season. Read the highlights from the debate below and follow along at our blog Minutes, where we’ll be covering the action as it unfolds.

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders Clash Over Gun Control

NBC began the night with gun control, an issue that has been a source of friction between Clinton and Sanders this week. The Clinton campaign has called out Sanders’s more conservative record on guns, specifically his vote in Congress in 2005 that protected gun manufacturers from lawsuits should their guns be used to commit violent crimes.

Tonight Sanders got the chance to respond, saying, “Secretary Clinton knows that what she says is very disingenuous.” He touted his “D minus” voting record with the NRA, as well as his support for instant background checks and President Obama’s recent executive push on gun control. But NBC moderator Lester Holt pushed him to answer the question: Is his recent reversal on gun manufacturer immunity a genuine one? Sanders clarified, “What I have said is that the gun manufacturers liability bill had some good provisions,” adding, “I would re-look at it, we will re-look at it, and I support stronger provisions.”

Gun control, Rebecca Leber writes, “has the potential to be the deciding issue of 2016. And it’s Democrats, for a change, who stand to benefit.” Tonight we saw that the potential for benefit comes with a bitter political fight.