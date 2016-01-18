One of Hillary Clinton’s fundamental problems has been her lack of a unifying, captivating message to rally voters, which has let Bernie Sanders drum up the enthusiasm in the race. That’s one reason why her attacks on Sanders’s single-payer plan fell short last week: She attacked him from the right on the plan’s cost without grappling with the idea itself—or explaining her own vision for the future. Last fall, Clinton often repeated the line, “I’m not running for Obama’s third term, I’m running for my first term,” but during Sunday’s Democratic debate, she bear-hugged Obama. Having watched her recent attacks backfire badly, Clinton’s new strategy to rally the Democratic base back is to cast Sanders as an opponent of Obama and the president’s legacy.

In an decidedly anti-establishment political environment, it has been a struggle for Clinton to define herself and her image. But in embracing Obama, she has found a message that is both a vigorous defense of the status quo and a celebration of Obama’s legacy as a reformer:



The Democratic Party and the United States worked since Harry Truman to get the Affordable Care Act passed. We finally have a path to universal health care. We have accomplished so much already. I do not to want see the Republicans repeal it, and I don’t to want see us start over again with a contentious debate. I want us to defend and build on the Affordable Care Act and improve it.

It isn’t, of course, a fully satisfying answer: Clinton side-stepped the question of whether single-payer is a good idea, by saying just that she didn’t think it was worth having a “contentious debate” over it. But at least Clinton managed to affirm a positive vision for the country.

She took a similar tack of casting Sanders’s perfect as the enemy of Obama’s good when it came to Wall Street reform, describing Dodd-Frank as “one of the most important regulatory schemes we’ve had since the 1930s.” When pressed on her close ties to Wall Street, Clinton once again used Obama as a shield, pointing out that Sanders himself had said in 2011 that it would be a good idea to primary the president. “He’s criticized President Obama for taking donations from Wall Street, and President Obama has led our country out of the great recession. Senator Sanders called him weak, disappointing,” Clinton said. Again, there was plenty she dodged, including her close ties to Wall Street donors. But it hammered home the same point: Clinton wants to hug Obama as closely as possible and cast herself as a worthy successor to his legacy. “I’m going to defend Dodd-Frank and I’m going to defend President Obama for taking on Wall Street, taking on the financial industry, and getting results,” she said.