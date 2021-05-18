If there were no Truman Capote, the film of Breakfast at Tiffany’s (assuming that it could have existed anyway) would be a satisfactory sentimental comedy, much like the ones that Jean Arthur used to make. But hulking over it is the fact of the author, the Littlest Giant since Stephen A. Douglas, whose quality sternly underscores some shortcomings in the picture.

Those who have read Capote’s short novel may have liked it well enough. Those who have re-read it (as I have) may like it a good deal more than that. It seems now a finely turned work and, excepting the romanticism about bartenders that afflicts New Yorker writers and alumni, every sentence, every phrase sounds inevitable, flavorful, apt. It lacks the larger resonance of the work with which it has been very often compared—Isherwood’s “Sally Bowles”; but it is a vivid memoir of an interesting girl who seems to have left the author wishing he could find a way to use her, at last perceiving that there was nothing to do but portray her.

The film adapter, George Axelrod, has used her. He has tidied her language and behavior, built her a nice symmetrical plot, converted the observer-narrator into a boy friend, inserted cute scenes like the one where they go into Tiffany’s to get a cheap ring engraved, teased out several elements in the book so that the ends could be tied in neat knots, and in general has tailored Capote’s astringent, truthful tale into a slick movie. But it is slick; and since, for American films, this is a lean year (decade? century?), let us count our mixed blessings.