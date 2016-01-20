Complete Unknown

Rachel Weisz in ‘Complete Unknown.’ Jeong Park/Sundance Institute

Since 2004’s drug-mule drama Maria Full of Grace, which garnered a Best Actress nomination for Catalina Sandino Moreno, writer-director Joshua Marston has mostly worked in television, releasing the Albanian-set drama The Forgiveness of Blood in 2011. Now, he returns with a film that sounds less like it’s ripped from the headlines and, instead, is more intimately emotional. Complete Unknown stars Michael Shannon as a married man hosting a dinner party who discovers that one of his friend’s guests (Rachel Weisz) is someone from his past. At least, he thinks so: She swears she doesn’t know him. Billed as an exploration of identity and restlessness, with the possibility of a dark love story at its center, Complete Unknown has the cast and filmmaker behind it to raise major expectations.

Little Men

Michael Barbieri and Theo Taplitz in ‘Little Men.’ Eric McNatt

Director Ira Sachs won the Sundance U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize for his 2005 character piece Forty Shades of Blue and has only gone on to make better films in subsequent years, including the 2012 romantic drama Keep the Lights On and the 2014 marital comedy Love Is Strange, which both premiered at Sundance. He returns to the festival with Little Men, which Sachs has said completes a trilogy of sorts that began with those previous two films. This time, he looks at the lives of two young Brooklyn teens (Theo Taplitz, Michael Barbieri) from different backgrounds who become pals, only to have that friendship threatened by disagreements between their families. Sachs has become a deft chronicler of New York, attuned to the city’s economic disparity and cultural differences, and Little Men appears to be a fresh angle from which he can explore those issues.

Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World

A scene from ‘Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World.’ Peter Zeitlinger/Sundance Institute

The idea of sitting through a documentary that’s about “the internet” sounds painful—a recipe for a clueless, get-off-my-lawn diatribe about those darn millennials that’s complete with moony laments about how great things used to be. Now, imagine that Werner Herzog made it. Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World promises to be an idiosyncratic look into how our real lives are being influenced by the virtual online world, and no doubt Herzog’s loopy, oft-poetic narration will add just the right amount of gravitas and surrealism. Put it this way: At least with Herzog (the man behind Grizzly Man and Cave of Forgotten Dreams) you don’t know exactly what you’re going to get from this subject matter.

Manchester by the Sea

Kyle Chandler and Casey Affleck in ‘Manchester by the Sea.’ Claire Folger/Sundance Institute

Writer-director Kenneth Lonergan is another Sundance alum who has previously won the Grand Jury Prize in the U.S. Dramatic competition. (His You Can Count on Me shared the prize with Girlfight in 2000, and Lonergan also won the screenwriting award.) Since then, Lonergan has only directed one film—the divisive Margaret, which Fox Searchlight practically buried until critics rallied to its defense—and now he returns to the festival with another film about grief. Manchester by the Sea stars Casey Affleck as an unhappy handyman who must journey to his childhood home to become the foster parent for his 16-year-old nephew after his brother dies. The cast includes Michelle Williams and Kyle Chandler, but the real star of Lonergan’s films is always his lived-in dialogue and his multidimensional characters struggling to find equilibrium in unsettled lives.

Morris From America

Markees Christmas in ‘Morris from America.’ Sean McElwee/Sundance Institute

Sundance’s NEXT section spotlights emerging talents, playing host in recent years to superb films like James White, Tangerine, Listen Up Philip, A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, and Obvious Child. In 2013, writer-director Chad Hartigan debuted his poignant This Is Martin Bonner, which starred Paul Eenhoorn as an older man working to help recently released criminals adjust to life outside of prison. That film ended up winning NEXT’s audience prize, and this year Hartigan has graduated to the festival’s dramatic competition. Morris From America promises to be another character study, this time observing an African-American teen (Markees Christmas) and his father (Craig Robinson) as they cope with their new lives in an unwelcoming German town. Hartigan has a keen eye for the small, telling details, and hopefully Morris From America builds on the promise of his earlier work.

