The system also puts a premium on the need to complete the background check quickly, to minimize any inconvenience to gun buyers; it is, after all, called the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). The law requires that the check be completed within three business days, which has resulted in thousands of sales to prohibited buyers due to incomplete record reviews, including the shooter who murdered nine parishioners at Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina. The premium on speed also means that only records that have been entered into a computerized database can be checked, allowing sales to people like the Virginia Tech shooter, whose record of being adjudicated as mentally ill and dangerous had not been entered into the system. Finally, the system allows no discretion for denying guns to buyers who may have repeatedly manifested violent tendencies, but have not yet committed an act that would fit one of the defined categories of “prohibited purchaser.”

In short, the system is designed to minimize its impact on gun buyers, not to maximize its effectiveness in curbing gun sales to dangerous people. Even so, the NICS system created by the Brady Law has blocked sales to more than two million legally prohibited gun buyers and undoubtedly made our nation far safer. Nevertheless, much has been made of the fact that many of the mass shootings that have horrified the nation were committed by people who passed the NICS background check. This is true even though a number of the mass shooters had manifested troubling signs of potential violence, which more lengthy and thorough background checks may have revealed. But the failure of the system to prevent gun sales to mass murderers likely creates doubt in the public’s mind about the efficacy of background checks and other gun laws.

How, then, can the gun-control side avoid this Catch-22?

To make greater progress against gun violence, it is far more important to convince the public that stronger gun laws will reduce gun violence and save lives than it is to assuage the fears of some gun owners. The gun owners who fear gun confiscation are unlikely to be persuaded by assurances that gun-control laws will do no such thing. But there’s another reality to contend with: The American public, despite its broad support for expanded background checks and other specific proposals for stronger gun laws, has long been skeptical about their effectiveness in reducing gun violence. In 1994, the year following the enactment of the Brady Law and the year the decade-long assault weapon ban was enacted, one poll showed that only 34 percent of the American people believed that gun control laws would reduce violent crime, while 62 percent said they would not. A recent CNN poll showed that 56 percent of Americans think it is unlikely that expanded gun laws would be able to prevent those with mental health problems from buying guns and 58 percent think it is unlikely that such laws would keep guns out of the hands of convicted criminals. Although most Americans will express support for particular gun control proposals because they think they make sense, many appear to doubt that, if enacted, they will make a real difference in their lives.

Obama, in an op-ed published the same day as the CNN town hall, pledged that he would not support any candidate who did not support sensible gun laws. He also urged others to join him in making that commitment. In other words, the president is calling on more supporters of gun control to make it a voting issue. He realizes that the “intensity gap” is a central reason for the lack of progress on gun control: Legislators and policymakers perceive that, of Americans who vote for or against candidates largely because of their stance on the gun issue, the vast majority are hostile to gun control. The president correctly understands that the politics of the gun issue will not change fundamentally until the intensity gap is reduced by increasing the number of gun control supporters who will make it a voting issue.