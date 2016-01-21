As those who watched, listened to, read, or read about last Thursday night’s GOP debate will know, Donald Trump, of all people, pulled off one of those “had the best response” moments. Ted Cruz had been going around saying that Trump had “New York values,” and was asked to spell out what that meant. After Cruz had finished insulting wide swaths of the population, Trump turned Cruz’s words against him: “When the World Trade Center came down,” the real estate developer began, and that was all he needed to say. Rhetorically, it was as if he’d transformed himself into a Donald Trump-sized flag lapel pin. He, as the kids or headline writers say, had the best response.

Though I took pleasure in watching Cruz squirm—and wondered how, exactly, no one had come up with that retort sooner—I couldn’t quite join the chorus praising Trump for what was widely viewed as an out-of-character dip into non-awfulness. Evoking the memory of September 11—even of the city’s response—is a pretty tepid defense of New York or New Yorkers. Is the best that can be said of the place that it didn’t deserve to be the victim of a horrific, unprecedented terrorist attack? As much as it would have been fun (if hypocritical) if he had, Trump didn’t stand up for multiculturalism, immigration (ha!), social libertarianism, or lively squabbles on the crosstown bus. He didn’t defend New York values, whatever those may be. He nimbly talked around that topic.

What was so frustrating about Trump’s response to Cruz—or maybe the praise it elicited—was that it accepted Cruz’s premise that New Yorkers are un-American. Trump’s retort put city-dwellers into that special enemy-of-my-enemy category: people who are praiseworthy because Islamists have it in for them. Victims, who, in their non-victim moments, lose their allure. See also: Parisians after the attacks in November and the Charlie Hebdo shooting in January. See also, and more relatedly: Israelis. The Jewish state is quite a thing for American conservatives, and not because of some kind of cultural affinity between the GOP base and… anyone from settlers to Tel Aviv hipsters. Actual Israelis probably wouldn’t appeal. But oh, the idea of Israel… I think you know where this is going.

Writing in the New Yorker, Adam Gopnik produced what was surely the most counterintuitive take on Cruz’s New York values comment: