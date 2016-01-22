STUDIOS BEFORE THE SYSTEM: ARCHITECTURE, TECHNOLOGY, AND THE EMERGENCE OF CINEMATIC SPACE by Brian R. Jacobson Columbia University Press, 312 pp., $30.00

The dark backgrounds in question belonged to the hangar-like studio space Dickson designed at Edison’s New Jersey laboratory complex in 1892. At the time, Dickson and Edison were developing the Kinetograph, a camera meant to produce moving images for the single-viewer peepshow devices (“Kinetoscopes”) the company was then introducing, and the studio was built to accommodate the new machine’s demands. Having grasped that the camera’s subjects would show up more sharply the darker the space against which they were framed, Dickson constructed a velvet-lined tunnel that extended three feet back from the studio’s stage. Realizing that the Kinetograph best detected subjects lit by lavish amounts of natural light, he gave the studio a retractable roof through which sunlight could pass and built the entire structure on a rotating platform, which a staff of hired hands would turn as the day advanced.

FANTASIA OF COLOR IN EARLY CINEMA by Tom Gunning, Joshua Yumibe, Giovanna Fossati, and Jonathan Rosen University of Chicago Press, 288 pp., $43.50

“With its great flapping sail-roof and ebon [sic] complexion,” Dickson wrote in 1895, the studio had “a weird and semi-nautical appearance, like the unwieldy hunk of a medieval pirate-craft…and the uncanny effect is not lessened when, at an imperceptible signal, the great building swings slowly around upon a graphite centre, presenting any given angle to the rays of the sun.” Inside, it was cruelly hot. Lab hands derived its nickname, the “Black Maria,” from its resemblance to an oversized paddy wagon. For Jacobson, the studio epitomized the hope early filmmakers shared with turn-of-the-century architects and urban planners “to make natural light a technological form.” It was designed in every particular to “dissociate filmmaking from the strictures of nature”—in other words, to put as many of the conditions that made filmmaking possible under human control.

During the period Jacobson covers, film producers and studio architects were remarkably quick about finding ways to reduce their dependence on daylight, favorable topography and good weather. By 1909, filmmakers were combining natural light with, in Jacobson’s words, “a shifting and uncertain combination of various forms of glass, diffusing cloths, reflectors, Cooper Hewitts, arc lamps and incandescent bulbs.” The seminal studio that Vitagraph established in Flatbush around the same time was a large rock-faced building equipped with prismatic windows and roofs through which the movement of light could be carefully controlled. By that point, Gaumont’s Cité Elegé—the studio complex it established just outside Paris in 1898—had expanded from one small building to three formidable ones; as of 1913, it was a factory-like campus of two-dozen separate facilities and at least three smokestacks.



A still from the 1897 film Les Parisiennes. EYE Filmmuseum

Film production’s increasing reliance in the early teens on location shooting and open-air studio backlots might be assumed to have reconciled moviemakers to nature. Instead, Jacobson argues persuasively, it simply changed the terms of their opposition to the natural world. Having once poured time, money, and ingenuity into protecting their productions from cloudy days and unpredictable rain patterns, producers were in a position by 1913 to alter plots of woodland, marshland, or plains until those “natural” settings resembled the controlled environments they’d become used to constructing. “The best of all studios is Nature,” Jacobson relates an exhibitor writing in Motion Picture World. He makes much out of a series of photographs, published in the same paper, of Cecil B. DeMille and Jesse Lasky “prospecting for locations” like miners for gold. For filmmakers like DeMille, Jacobson proposes, “location must have become much the same as studio scenery—a resource that could be prepared, saved up and stored for future use.”



The poignancy of Studios Before the System is that it lingers over a kind of early studio that did promise a less rapacious, happier relationship between filmmakers and nature: the “glass house” design that achieved widespread popularity in the nineteen-aughts, only to fall out of use as artificial lighting improved. Buildings like the pioneering iron-and-glass studio Méliès built in 1897 in Montreuil-sous-bois, the rooftop studio Edison inaugurated in 1901 on the Lower East Side and the enormous frosted cathedral at the center of the Cité Elegé were modeled after universally known works of nineteenth-century European architecture (the Winter Garden; the Crystal Palace; the Galeries des Machines), and soon enough more practical and cost-efficient methods emerged to meet the camera’s needs.