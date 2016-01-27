“Stefan Zweig,” Volker Weidermann’s Ostend begins, “is sitting in a loggia on the fourth floor of a white house that faces onto the broad boulevard of Ostend.” The year is 1936, and the setting is a familiar one. The book’s opening pages are an evocation-by-numbers of the epoch loved, lost, and longed for by his protagonists: Austro-Hungarian elegists and expatriates Stefan Zweig and Joseph Roth. In self-imposed exile before the start of World War II, seeking refuge in the kind of geographically liminal resort town that only seems to exist in Zweig and Roth stories (this one is in northern Belgium, but could be anywhere in Old Europe), the writer-rivals drink, take lovers, and reminisce about the empire that was, while steeling themselves against the Reich that is to come.



Here, on Ostend’s “extravagantly wide boulevard” with its “great casino…ice creams, parasols, lethargy, with wooden booths,” each decorative modifier reminds us that the world of Weidermann’s text is the world of the beautiful, the useless and the vanished, the world that Zweig, in his “last innocence…believed to be eternal.” We hardly need to know much about the specifics of Ostend to recognize it and Weidermann keeps the atmosphere dreamily vague. In this telling, Ostend is like Wes Anderson’s Zubrowska in The Grand Budapest Hotel—his movie was, after all, an homage to Zweigian nostalgia—nothing but a collection of idylls and images taken from the post-Hapsburg playbook. Weidermann’s language (the book was written in German and is translated by Carol Brown Janeway) is at once haunting and ornamental: an antique music-box of melancholic atmosphere.



But Ostend, in its strongest moments, is less a recap of Central European midcentury nostalgia than a reflection on what that nostalgia really means. Weidermann traces the complexities of the relationship between Zweig—the urbane, successful, “Western Jew” from Vienna—and his quasi-protegé Roth, the misanthropic “Eastern Jew” from unheralded provinces, who sought refuge in the capital. Weidermann offers us insight into what, exactly, was so powerful about the myth of that vanished empire and the myths we all tell ourselves about who we are.

Drawing on the two men’s letters, along with quotes from their friends and lovers, Weidermann creates a world that blends fiction and biography. What paradise are these two men—different in every way, and yet united by their shared alienation—hoping to regain? It is the figure of Roth—brilliant, furious, and inevitably thwarted—that emerges as the more compelling of the two. The vanished Austro-Hungarian Empire that the cosmopolitan Zweig takes for granted, rural transplant Roth clings to with dogged necessity: