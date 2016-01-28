To account and correct for the Republican presidential primary’s vast and unwieldy field of candidates, the first six GOP debates this cycle have featured both an undercard and a main event. On Thursday night, thanks to an on-again-off-again feud between Fox News and Donald Trump, we’re expecting something entirely new: an undercard, a main event, and a sideshow. What’s unclear is whether the sideshow will be the debate among the other leading candidates, or Trump’s protest counter-program.

Trump’s decision to skip the final pre-Iowa debate in Des Moines has been interpreted many ways—as a stroke of genius, a sign of weakness, an impulsive dash toward the limelight. But the question of its effectiveness as a ploy is less important than what it says about the totalizing effect Trump has had on the race and the Republican Party.

Almost without even trying, Trump has become the GOP’s indispensable man. If his rivals, and other Republican Party actors, were uncomfortable with him inside the tent, they are also uncomfortable when he leaves—only much more so. The half-hearted taunting from Fox and anti-Trump Republicans, who claim Trump is simply scared of moderator Megyn Kelly, provides poor cover for that awkward but evident truth.

By bailing on the debate and hosting a simultaneous public event, Trump has pocketed most or all of what he’d hoped to get out of Thursday night’s originally planned festivities—limelight, distinction, narrative control—while everyone else has not. His departure will cost Fox News millions of eyeballs, and as many dollars in lost revenue. New York magazine’s Gabriel Sherman—better sourced within Fox than anyone else on the media beat—depicts the network in chaos, badly divided between pro-Trump and pro-Kelly factions. He reports that CEO Roger Ailes “is fighting off criticism from his senior executives over his handling of the crisis,” and has become “frantic” to re-enlist Trump. (As of this writing, the Trump campaign says his decision stands.)