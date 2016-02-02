Senator Ted Cruz’s impressive victory in the Iowa caucuses, and the combined dominance of Cruz and Donald Trump—two candidates attempting hostile takeovers of a party that hates them—is a seismic political event, which may herald a nominating contest like nothing we’ve seen in decades.

In the context of the zero-sum race for delegates, the story out of Iowa is that Cruz upset Trump, and that Marco Rubio outperformed expectations with 23 percent of the vote in third. But from the perspective of the ongoing GOP struggle to define itself, this is a small twist on a story that has dominated the race for months.

Just over a week from now, the Cruz/Trump insurgency will charge into New Hampshire—where Trump currently holds an enormous lead over Cruz and Rubio—leaving Republican elites with a narrow window to intervene on Rubio’s behalf. Even if they act expeditiously, though—even if Rubio parlay’s his performance into a big fundraising haul and a burst of endorsements—it’s unclear whether the party has the clout to force anyone out of the race, let alone to convince voters not to defect to Trump or Cruz.

Even before Monday night’s developments, the Trump and Cruz juggernauts were making political scientists rethink the notion, drawn from an influential, eponymous book, that the party decides whom it selects to run for president.