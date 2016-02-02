The best thing about Groundhog Day is that it doesn’t explain. It’s a fantasy, right in the middle of reality, and the film never explains how the fantastic situation came about or why it goes away. This is a relief from the avuncular angel of It’s a Wonderful Life or the mad scientist of Back to the Future. The existence of the fantasy, says this film, is itself part of the fantasy.

We are in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, where perhaps we have never yearned to be. It is February 2, a recent one, in this town not far from Pittsburgh, during the annual celebration that is the town’s chief claim to fame. People watch a groundhog emerge and decide, based on whether or not it sees its shadow, that winter will continue for six weeks or spring will soon begin.

To report on this nerve-tingling event comes a T.V. team from Pittsburgh, including a weatherman, Bill Murray, and his producer, Andie MacDowell. Murray has covered this story six or seven times before, and he regards these annual pilgrimages as reminders that he is still a minor figure on a minor station. He grouses, struts and frets with as much sour egotism as MacDowell and the cameraman, Chris Elliott, can suffer.

Murray runs the gamut of small-town banalities in the bed-and-breakfast where he stays overnight and on his way to the groundhog celebration. The team shoots its footage and starts home; but they are delayed by a blizzard, which Murray did not predict the day before on his broadcast. They must return to—O dread word—Punxsutawney. Back in the same bed-and-breakfast, the clock-radio wakes him again at 6 a.m. next morning. But it is not next morning; it is February 2 all over again. At first Murray thinks the radio station is just playing yesterday’s tape, but when he looks out the window, he sees people hurrying toward the groundhog celebration again; and, detail by detail, this day repeats the day before. It is the day before, except that he knows it’s not. Neither MacDowell nor Elliott nor anyone else is aware that February 2 is being repeated.