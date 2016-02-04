Ever since Flint’s water crisis became a national story at the beginning of the year, Hillary Clinton has done everything in her power to own the issue in the Democratic primary, to Bernie Sanders’s detriment.

She released a statement on January 11 calling it “unconscionable” that the Michigan city had been using lead-contaminated tap water since 2014 while state and federal officials denied there was a problem. She went on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show a few days later to declare, “This is infuriating to me. ... I care deeply about this issue.” She raised the issue again, unprompted, during the Democratic debate in South Carolina, saying, “I’ll tell you what, if the kids in a rich suburb of Detroit had been drinking contaminated water and being bathed in it, there would’ve been action.” Finally, she made the case for holding one of the newly added Democratic debates in Flint, and got her wish on Wednesday when the Democratic National Committee chose the location for a March 6 debate.

Why is Clinton so passionate about this issue? “Just as we have engaged in a national conversation about criminal justice reform,” her campaign chair, John Podesta, said recently, “we should also discuss the legacy of systemic racial inequalities and underinvestment that contributes to so many of the challenges communities throughout our country are facing.”

But there are two other likely reasons she’s jumped on the crisis: to shore up the African-American vote, and to bolster her general-election narrative about the need for good governance. While Bernie Sanders has spoken out on Flint, going beyond Clinton’s criticism of Michigan Governor Rick Snyder to demand he resign, he still hasn’t prioritized as much as Clinton has.