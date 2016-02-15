Items spilling from wagons seem to be a curious theme in the history of road infrastructure. Petroski recounts the wonderful, verging on apocryphal story of a Michigan road official who in 1911 “observed a milk wagon leaking some of its contents and leaving a white stripe behind it as it progressed down the road.” Hence the modern centerline was born, the first one painted near Detroit; a magazine called it “the most important single traffic-safety device in the history of auto transportation,” a claim that, while spirited, is almost certainly false. Before this and for a while after, Petroski notes, automobiles traveled down “unadorned” roads, simply hugging their side of the street. Of course, lines don’t do much to keep the drowsy or distracted driver from crossing over them, hence the emergence of guardrails or “Jersey barriers,” concrete dividers that, Petroski notes, despite their name actually debuted in California. Even this seemingly banal piece of infrastructure, Petroski observes, has a secret design history and a taxonomy of variants, its very shape evolving the more engineers learned what happened after cars struck it. Similar stories abound: Why is the stop sign octagonal? Should those highway centerlines be white or yellow? Were green highway signs better than the blue ones used by New York’s Thruway Authority?

The inescapable sense one draws from The Road Taken is that infrastructure is hard. When the new East Bay portion of the San Francisco Bay Bridge was unveiled, “its top was found to be 18 inches closer than its bottom to the East Bay shore.” Steel cables were attached to “stretch” the tower back into correct position; the rods, however, did not simply stretch, but began to microscopically crack, making it difficult to predict future earthquake response—which, writes Petroski, “essentially nullified the whole point of building the new bridge in the first place.” Even more humble projects can present a raft of outsize problems: In 2013, New York’s pedestrian-only Squibb Park Bridge, designed by the prominent engineer Ted Zoli, provided a delightfully bouncy shortcut from Brooklyn Heights down into Brooklyn Bridge Park. A little more than a year later, however, some unforeseen structural hazard made the bridge too bouncy, and it was closed with no date set to reopen.

But perhaps more intractably, infrastructure is politically hard. Petroski quotes an early proponent of roads who said that highways are “built chiefly of politics” instead of proper materials like “crushed rock or concrete.” The Tappan Zee Bridge, in New York’s Hudson Valley, notes Petroski, was built at one of the Hudson River’s widest points, only adding to the technical challenge. Why? So it could be located outside the political influence of the Port Authority, which has control of any bridge project within 25 miles of New York City. “Like a good movie,” writes Petroski, “the drama of the aging bridge across the Hudson River has elements of intrigue, suspense, and hidden agendas.” It’s Chinatown, Jake.

To return to the idea that we don’t really notice infrastructure until it fails, the way this is expressed politically is that no one seems to want to pay for infrastructure until it fails. The annual replenishment of the Highway Trust Fund resembles an elaborate pyramid marketing scheme, with legislators desperately looking to tap any number of obscure funding sources, rather than actually charging the users of the roads. To wit, the federal gas tax—18.4 cents per gallon of gasoline, 24.4 cents per gallon of diesel—has not been raised since the Clinton administration, not even to keep up with inflation. In states like New Jersey, as Petroski notes, the entirety of the gas tax pays the interest on the debt of previous infrastructure projects.

The real crisis in this regard is less the need to build new infrastructure than simply paying for the upkeep of the one we have. As the writer Alex Marshall has noted in Governing magazine, most states and cities cannot borrow to fund maintenance projects, they can only use operating budgets, which are prone to be raided to fill budget shortfalls elsewhere; hence, maintenance projects are chronically underfunded. But the inescapable law of infrastructure, as Petroski reminds us, is that “using it means wearing it out.” The problem with this malign neglect is that, like a pothole that forms on a New York City street after a particularly harsh winter and is left alone, problems only get larger: The dollar that is not spent today to maintain a road becomes four or five dollars a few years later.

Petroski argues with passion and conviction for the restoration of our infrastructure—and the restoration of its centrality to public life. At times, however, Petroski seems to suffer from some of the tunnel vision of transportation engineers themselves: He is quite good at solving the problems he is asked to solve, but not often as good at seeing past the parameters of the solution. On several occasions, he trots out the familiar specter of the societal cost of congestion, the implication being that it can be overcome by simply building more infrastructure. Apart from the methodological issues with actually assigning costs to congestion—the “costs” are drawn against a fantasy metropolis where every single-occupant vehicle can move at or close to free-flow traffic speeds at peak hours—there is the problematic assumption that the response to congestion is infrastructural rather than, say, economic. Surely, this thinking goes, a more efficient orientation of roads could overcome the undesirable charging of a population for scarce resources like parking.

Petroski’s fixation on potholes raises the question of how to prioritize infrastructure spending. Potholes may be an infrastructural problem, but what honestly looms larger when it comes to my local streets is being able to cross them safely with my young daughter. In this regard, cities like New York have lately been responding to another kind of infrastructural crisis—that streets built in previous decades, under the prevailing wisdom of engineers, presented systemic hazards to those not in cars. The infrastructure may not be structurally deficient, but it is socially deficient.

The Road Taken comes at an interesting time, when, as Adam Rogers recently argued in Wired, the idea of infrastructure is being eclipsed—or at least augmented—by what he calls a “metastructure.” It is not simply a question of building more roads, or more storage capacity for vehicles that mostly sit idle, but building vehicles that can handle those roads more efficiently, or using networked intelligence to more efficiently distribute users (like packets of data) across all kinds of existing transport infrastructure; in this regard perhaps the most exciting transportation technology of the twenty-first-century is the smartphone. Of course, even the iPhone-summoned self-driving Uber car, routed to you via the wisdom of crowds directed by Waze, will have to ply old-school—sometimes nineteenth-century old—infrastructure. Sometimes, the bridge to tomorrow really is a bridge.