King entered Congress in 2002, at a time when the Bush White House was still operating under the old Reagan-era canard that Latinos are conservatives who just don’t know it yet. Karl Rove, Bush’s political guru, believed—and still does, for what little that’s worth—that incorporating Hispanics into the GOP was vital to the party’s long-term national prospects.

King had different ideas. A state senator from Iowa’s rural northwest, he had scraped through a tight, four-way primary, largely—as he himself would later acknowledge—on the popularity of an English-only law he had browbeaten through the Republican state house that very year. His district, like so many others across the country, was in the midst of rapid demographic changes. (Between 2001 and 2014, Iowa’s overall Latino population would more than double. Six of the 11 most heavily Latino counties in the state, including the top two, fall in King’s district.) King understood the political utility of the anxieties those changes produce (and so, too, for that matter, did the Republican elites who now wash their hands of his excesses).

In his first term, King was to be a loyal proponent of the Iraq War, even as others in Bush’s party began to distance themselves from its failure. But in 2004, King broke twice with major administration national-security initiatives he deemed to be too soft on immigration. In the second instance, King introduced an amendment to a Justice Department spending bill that would have withheld federal funding from state and local law-enforcement agencies that provide “sanctuary” to undocumented immigrants. The chair of King’s House Subcommittee on Immigration shot the bill down, saying it had no place in a routine appropriations procedure, and King was forced to withdraw it for lack of support.

Since the Tea Party revolution of 2010, King’s tactic—inundating unrelated spending legislation with aggressive, poison-pill items picked straight off the far-right wish list—has become the modus operandi of the Republican House. And King, of course, never stopped talking about “sanctuary cities”—an issue that was injected into the presidential campaign last year after Kathryn Steinle, a white woman, was killed by Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, an undocumented Mexican immigrant.

To say simply that Steve King was a few years ahead of his time, though, is to miss the point. Despite all evidence to the contrary, King is an intelligent political operator. He never thought he would prevail in those early showdowns—in some ways, it was actually better that he didn’t. King’s beliefs, by all accounts, are sincere, but his approach to lawmaking is, like his rhetorical outbursts, performative. He provokes confrontation for its own sake: to sanctify his conviction, to expand the realm of what’s possible. And through the determined, and indeed deliberate, legislative failures of his first few terms in office, King succeeded in creating the conditions for today’s right-wing uprisings—in fostering the toxic resentment and affective rage that has supplanted any legitimate governing impulse in the mindset of congressional Republicans.