The tech press is obsessed with calling things dead. So now that it’s become abundantly clear Twitter is flailing—execs are leaving, and the company is unable to sustain growth, or focus on making its product better for users—pundits have begun to lament the End of Twitter. Twitter’s troubles seem like they’ll eventually grind down the company’s status and popularity: The incredible ease and ubiquity of targeted abuse, the noisiness of the timeline, the difficulty of introducing newcomers to the service, and the ham-fisted attempts at new features make Twitter feel like a service intent on driving both loyal and new users away. (This week saw the company attempt to fix onboarding and conversation.)



The situation, however, isn’t as dire as the commenters make it seem: On a purely financial level, Twitter still has enough money to run the service as is for the next 412 years. And most importantly, Twitter is still the best answer to the question “What’s happening in the world right now?” Though some argue that other social platforms like Facebook or Snapchat could conceivably break Twitter’s hold on immediacy, it’s hard to imagine that happening in a simple way. After all, can you imagine turning to Facebook and finding breaking reports from the BBC interspersed with messages from Grandpa and updates from that restaurant you like?

Twitter remains the best way to connect to what is happening in the moment. To be clear, this is not because there is something inherently great about Twitter the product; it’s because the company pioneered a cultural form: the real-time, public information network.

But let’s back up. As a sociological concept, cultural forms are identifiable parts of culture that transcend their origins to become part of society. Written poetry, for example, evolved from an oral tradition of singing songs and telling stories into a way to frame and share ideas and feelings. The nature of poetry changed in reaction to the times; early English poetry was almost always Christian in nature, for example, while Romantic poetry turned inward to reflect on the self and its place in a changing, industrializing world. A form reflects and shapes the world.