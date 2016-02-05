The Republican field is supposedly winnowing down after the Iowa caucuses, but it remains far too large heading into Saturday night’s New Hampshire debate and Tuesday’s primary. If we exclude Jim Gilmore, who’s stayed steady in the polls at zero percent, then there are still eight GOP candidates plying their wares in New Hamp shire, and possibly seven (everyone but Carly Fiorina and Gilmore) on stage during the debate. It’s a large enough number to encompass the cast of an Agatha Christie-style murder mystery, where a large assortment of characters meet in a fixed space (an island, a train, a mansion) and one gets killed while the rest are suspects.

The parallel with a locked-door mystery isn’t just a matter of the large number of characters in play. There is enough animosity among the Republican candidates to fuel an entire shelf-full of novels about foul play.

Consider what would happen if—purely hypothetically—Ted Cruz were found poisoned in the green room before Saturday’s debate. Where would a Hercule Poirot or a Sherlock Holmes even begin to start collecting evidence, given the well-documented fact that Cruz is one of the most hated men in American politics?

Even if such a detective tried to create a short list just focused on rival presidential candidates, it would be hard to figure out who had the most ill will toward the Texas senator. Donald Trump, himself a man with few friends in politics, expressed the matter accurately when he noted that Cruz is “a nasty guy. Nobody likes him. Nobody in Congress likes him. Nobody likes him anywhere once they get to know him.” This is one of the few things that George W. Bush and Trump agree on. “I just don’t like the guy,” Bush said about Cruz.