Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is a perfect movie for our mash-up/remix/viral culture in which short, clever, easily digestible bits of entertainment are passed along giddily from friend to friend. In bite-size installments, this horror-comedy-romance could be fizzy fun, but the same factors that made Seth Grahame-Smith’s 2009 novel such an obvious choice for a big-screen adaptation end up dooming the project. For one, the fact that the movie is coming out seven years after the book’s publication only makes the story’s clever idea—it’s right there in the title—now seem practically ancient. (The equivalent of getting really excited in 2016 about “Harlem Shake” videos.) And second, the best mash-ups only run a couple of minutes—say, combining the Jurassic World trailer with Parks and Recreation—while Pride and Prejudice and Zombies drags on for more than an hour and a half. This film overstays its welcome, and its underlying hook isn’t fresh anymore: It’s a remix as lifeless as its ravenous monsters.

Grahame-Smith’s book sought to heighten the subtle tensions coursing through Jane Austen’s muted novel by throwing in rampaging hordes of the undead. The movie, written and directed by Burr Steers (Igby Goes Down) after filmmakers such as David O. Russell walked away from the project over the years, conjures up a sense of bucolic dread, capitalizing on the striking visual juxtaposition of rolling fog, period costumes, and terrifying zombies making their way down a pastoral hill. But Pride and Prejudice and Zombies is all bits and pieces, a collection of kicky ideas that don’t have much sustenance or staying power. As a one-joke concept, it’s something you’d share on Facebook, but as a movie you have to sit through, it gets tedious.

Fresh off last year’s Cinderella, Lily James plays Elizabeth Bennet, the strong-willed sister in a family of comely daughters who, in this version, have been trained in Shaolin martial arts to fend off the zombies that roam the English countryside. She comes into contact with Colonel Darcy (Sam Riley), a brooding, unsmiling type who’s made it his mission to track down the undead and blow their heads off. As in Austen’s novel, there is an immediate anti-spark between them, their initial friction eventually giving way to admiration and love.

At first, the image of Elizabeth and the other Bennet sisters (played by, among others, Bella Heathcote and Ellie Bamber) pulling long blades from their stockings to impale zombies is an arresting, cheekily fetching sight. But if you’ve seen one sequence of beautiful lasses dispatching zombies, you’ve seen them all, and the movie’s mixture of high and low culture—sticking Austen’s demure characters into the same pop-culture blender as schlocky horror thrills—starts off funny but proceeds to get awfully familiar quickly.