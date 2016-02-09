When it comes to Moore, I often cite film critic John Powers’s dead-on assessment, written during the release of 2002’s Bowling for Columbine: “One of the mosquito-bite irritations of being on the left is finding your ideals represented in public by Michael Moore.” That documentary won Moore his Oscar, cementing the filmmaker’s position as an outspoken mascot for liberal causes. But even by that point, his shtick was getting tiresome. Moore used to be a great director: 1989’s Roger & Me already contained some of the showy, self-promotional tendencies that soon would become his brand, but that film seethed with anger and sorrow that felt raw and personal, the local boy from Flint, Michigan, shocked into action by General Motors’s shoddy treatment of his hometown. Even subsequent films such as Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11, although marred by Moore’s hunger to keep himself at the center of their respective stories, churned with righteous indignation. A shameless attention hog he may be, but Moore wasn’t wrong about the injustices that infuriated him.

But a film like Where to Invade Next illustrates the severe limitations of Moore’s strain of populism, which rarely challenges viewers’ preconceived notions and instead flatters us for thinking the same way he does. I agree with about 90 percent of Moore’s advocacy in this film—the end of the death penalty, more protections of workers’ rights, the need for Americans to confront our shameful history of slavery and racism—but the simplicity of his arguments ought to make even those sympathetic to his activism suspicious. He talks to Italians about the fact that they have weeks of paid vacation—and months of paid maternity leave—without even considering that American culture heavily prizes success and ambition, which makes implementing such a change in this country so fundamentally difficult. When he visits Norway to examine its relatively comfy prisons and 21-year maximum sentences (even for murder), Moore is astonished, but doesn’t stop to ponder how American politicians have won elected office for generations by promising to be tough on crime.

It’s not that the example these other countries set isn’t inspiring—it’s that Moore blithely adopts a “If they can do it, why can’t we?” attitude, as if a wave of the hand is all it takes to change deeply ingrained mindsets in this country. (Speaking of mindsets, for a guy so wowed and humbled by other nations’ progressive policies, Moore doesn’t miss an opportunity to make broad, lazy cultural jokes about Italians always looking like they’ve just had sex or the French being a nation that surrenders at the drop of a hat.)

Where to Invade Next can be enormously moving—such as when Moore shows how Germans acknowledge their Nazi past on a daily basis—but it’s almost despite the man making the movie. It can’t be a coincidence that Where to Invade Next is strongest when Moore gets out of the way—when, for instance, he has Dr. Nuno Capaz, Portugal’s minister of health and its de facto drug czar, explain why decriminalization can’t work in America without an equal commitment to better health care access and treatment. Moore purports to be on a mission to learn from the rest of the world, but it’s striking how few of the people he meets really stand out: He’s too interested in his own take to let a wealth of different voices really emerge. (That said, when a handful of female Icelandic business leaders speak out against America’s callous patriarchy, it’s damning precisely because of its directness.)

Which brings me to the film’s big takeaway, which feels accidental. By shining a light on the advancements of other nations, Where to Invade Next means to shame our (and possibly Moore’s) cultural myopia. The sting is most acute during Moore’s trip to Tunisia, where he talks to a young radio journalist named Amel Smaoui, who tells him with frustration that she absorbs plenty of American culture through our music and fashion and is conversant in our history—but that most Americans don’t know the first thing about her homeland, or any other in the world.