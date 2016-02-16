Antonin Scalia, the recently deceased Supreme Court justice, leaves a complicated legacy behind him. Going forward, what matters most is that he was a generally (though not perfectly) reliable vote for the conservative faction on the Court. Scalia’s sudden death effectively ends a long era of the Court being controlled by Republicans, and marks the beginning of a new age in which the politics of Supreme Court nominations will be increasingly fraught.

President Barack Obama will—and should—nominate a replacement. But it is clear that he or she will not be confirmed by the Republican-controlled Senate. The Republican leadership is not even pretending that it will consider the merits of any individual nominee.

This is clearly a setback for Democrats who have long wished to flip the ideological balance of the Court. Democrats should use this nomination fight to tilt the politics in their favor: by painting the Republicans as obstructionists, pointing out that the “tradition” of refusing to confirm Supreme Court justices in an election year is fictitious, and appealing to political constituencies who would like to see an individual nominee confirmed.

Still, even if Democrats convince voters of their cause and prevail in an ideal scenario of winning both the Senate and the White House in 2016, the trend lines marked by Scalia’s death point to greater polarization and less consensus, not only in Congress, but in the Court itself.