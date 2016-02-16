Refusing to replace Scalia with all deliberate speed isn’t “better for the judicial branch’s legitimacy” unless that legitimacy is conferred exclusively by the smaller half of the country that voted for Mitt Romney.

Additionally let’s not grant the presumption of sincerity to anyone making process-based arguments if they also, say, celebrated Bush v. Gore (in which Scalia joined the Court’s conservatives in trampling a heap of judicial norms) or if they now support candidates who would touch off multiple crises on inauguration day by voiding international agreements out of pure partisan spite (another horror show of institutional decadence).



Nobody who excused or cheered the GOP’s unprecedented decision to demand policy ransoms for increasing the debt limit is first and foremost motivated by preserving political norms. When he was still senate minority leader, Mitch McConnell laid the predicate for the Supreme Court obstruction he is now leading. McConnell organized indiscriminate filibusters of Obama nominees, irrespective of merit, to the National Labor Relations Board, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, explicitly to secure policy outcomes foreclosed upon Republicans by recent elections. He sought to effectively nullify entire regulatory agencies and contrived to keep conservatives in control of the second most powerful court in the country, by shattering the norms that once governed the Senate’s advice and consent power.

Conservatives who didn’t care about that affront, but convulsed when Harry Reid solved the problem by eliminating the filibuster for all sub-Supreme Court nominations, shouldn’t be mistaken as tribunes of principle for our faltering governing institutions.

They’re also probably lying to you about the Supreme Court fight today.



Many of the senators who will soon participate in a strategic, months-long filibuster of Obama’s nominee, and who will claim to be grounding their decision in precedent, were thrilled to confirm Justice Anthony Kennedy in the last year of Reagan’s second term. More than happy, they were adamant about it.

On Saturday, Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley claimed “it’s been standard practice over the last nearly 80 years that Supreme Court nominees are not nominated and confirmed during a presidential election year.” Though Grassley is not a lawyer, his use of the word “and” is a lawyer’s trick meant to excuse his advocacy for Kennedy, who was nominated after the Bork fiasco in November of 1987 but confirmed in March 1988. “At the beginning of these proceedings,” Grassley said upon Kennedy’s unanimous committee vote, “I set out a three part standard for evaluating Judge Kennedy’s nomination. And that test is the same one that I have applied to previous nominees to the high court. This afternoon I am pleased to announce that Judge Kennedy has met all three parts of this test and has earned my vote for confirmation.”

The case for absolute obstruction is simple: It sustains the hope of replacing Scalia with another conservative, restoring the Court’s prior balance, at the expense of the majority of voters in the country who vested Obama with the power to alter it. Out of respect for their intelligence, let’s not pretend that the country or the judiciary or our political system is better served by letting the next election sort this out.

Correction: This article originally stated that Judge Robert Bork’s nomination to the Supreme Court was filibustered. Bork was rejected on a bipartisan basis without filibuster.