After losing Congress in 2006 and the White House in 2008, Senate Republicans abused the filibuster to impose a de facto supermajority threshold for all legislation and nominations, even on those who would have easily mustered the 60 votes for cloture. Never before had one party used this strategy, and Republicans did it with near-perfect party unity on major bills and nominations, giving Obama’s Supreme Court nominees very little support.

In 2013, Democrats changed the Senate’s rules to end the filibuster for executive and judicial nominees, with a notable exception for the Supreme Court. The next time one party controls both the White House and the Senate, it will be sorely tempted to eliminate the filibuster entirely to prevent any obstruction from the minority party.

Republican intransigence now has reached a boiling point. They will likely set a dangerous precedent where no party confirms the other party’s court nominees during divided government. Leaving Supreme Court seats vacant for extended periods can only further politicize and delegitimize the court in the public eye, while partially hobbling a crucial branch of our government.

This self-perpetuating cycle of partisan escalation and reaction is a key byproduct of the separation of powers. Both the president and Congress derive democratic legitimacy from voters, and when the two institutions are divided between two polarized parties, there is no democratic mechanism for resolving conflict.

This defining defect of presidentialism is why the system so frequently breaks down. Partisans seek to expand the powers of the institution they control beyond established limits at the expanse of the other party’s branch of government—see the GOP’s many futile attempts to get Obama to gut his own signature health care law.

As a result, there are already signs of creeping illiberalism. The executive branch has increasingly expanded its own abilities through new executive actions and war powers. Republican state governments have passed restrictive voting laws, while rampant gerrymandering has likely locked Democrats out of the House for years even though they won the 2012 popular vote.

American politics shouldn’t have to be this way. Only a single European liberal democracy uses a full presidential system and instead most use the parliamentary system, where the legislature also holds executive power. This system better handles ideologically polarized parties by removing the institutional gridlock of divided government. Executive power does not flow solely through an individual selected in a winner-take-all contest. Early elections can resolve a legislative impasse and that prospect can induce parties towards compromise rather than face disgruntled voters. And with proportional representation, parties win parliamentary seats in relation to their overall popular vote share, meaning a single party is unlikely to win a majority and would thus need a coalition of parties to govern.

Of course, the United States will not become a parliamentary democracy anytime soon. But at the same time there is no reason to believe that the fight over Scalia’s successor will resolve the tensions inherent in our presidential system—indeed, it is likely to exacerbate this slow-motion crisis. At some point, more drastic measures may have to be considered. The irony is that our checks and balances have produced so much partisan gridlock that the only way we can amend our Constitution now is through reinterpretation by the Supreme Court.