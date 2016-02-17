Justice Antonin Scalia’s death hadn’t been public knowledge for more than a few hours before Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a statement that will define American politics for months to come. “The American people‎ should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice,” he said. “Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”

McConnell’s statement was widely interpreted as an edict, but the text merely conveys a preference. Overlooked at the time, his decision to use the conditional term “should” rather than the declarative term “will” wasn’t an accident. Four days later, it’s clear why he needed to preserve a bit of flexibility.

As the Republicans’ conference leader, McConnell’s words carry enormous force. But there are already signs that an uncompromising line might not hold. Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur rounded up evidence that key Republican senators, including Charles Grassley, are already waffling.

“I would wait until the nominee is made before I would make any decisions,” Grassley told reporters in a conference call on Tuesday, according to Radio Iowa. “In other words, take it a step at a time.” Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, also sounded skeptical of simply rejecting any nominee at the outset. “I think we fall into the trap if we just simply say, sight unseen—we fall into the trap of being obstructionists,” Tillis said on The Tyler Cralle Show. “All we’re trying to say is that based on the president’s actions, it is highly unlikely” he’ll nominate someone in the mold of Scalia, he added. “And if he puts forth someone that we think is in the mold of President Obama’s vision for America then we’ll use every device available to block that nomination.”

As a just-elected, movement-credentialed conservative senator, Tillis isn’t in any real political danger at the moment, but his fellow North Carolinian Richard Burr is up for reelection and highly vulnerable. If Tillis—one of the most conservative Republicans in the Senate—broke ranks within 72 hours in the role of Burr’s human shield, it’s natural to wonder whether McConnell got ahead of himself.