It’s unclear whether it will be a factor, “essential” or otherwise. A December poll from the New York Times and CBS News found that guns were the fourth most important problem facing the country—but the poll was conducted days after the San Bernardino shooting. More recent polling suggest that the issue won’t motivate voters: A Gallup poll released this month found that “gun policy” was “below average in importance to both parties.”

Everytown for Gun Safety, an umbrella organization of advocacy groups that focus exclusively on curbing gun violence, insists that there’s been progress on the issue. “If you look at the big picture, in recent presidential election history, I think gun policy has sort of catapulted into one of the issues that voters have in mind,” said spokesman Erika Soto Lamb. “Democratic nominees fighting each other over who is better on gun policy represents a profound shift on the issue.”

In 2014, Everytown targeted key races across the country, investing money and cutting ads for candidates who supported stronger gun safety measures. They launched a campaign asking people to pledge to be gun sense voters, and more than a million signed up. But if the goal was to create more single-issue voters who will back the strongest candidate on guns, 2016 has so far failed to produce any evidence that any significant number of these voters exist. Consider the Iowa caucuses: Voters favored Clinton’s stance on gun control by a 9-point margin, but she barely won.

Meanwhile, Sanders has shifted left on guns in recent weeks, weakening Clinton’s advantage on the issue. After months of defending his 2005 vote for the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, which shielded gun manufacturers from any litigation brought by victims of gun violence, he promised to work to repeal the law. Sanders has also reiterated his support for expanded background checks and an assault weapons ban.

“Voters have pushed the candidates to be on the same page on gun policy, and it just shows the power of the movement that didn’t exist before,” said Lamb. “They were not being asked questions on this issue and now they are.”

Unlike the Brady Campaign and Americans for Responsible Solutions—Gabby Giffords’s group, which also backs Clinton—Everytown has yet to endorse a candidate. Lamb says the group might still do so. Perhaps Everytown is waiting to see whether Michael Bloomberg, one of its largest single benefactors and the founder of Everytown subsidiary Mayors Against Illegal Guns, will indeed make an independent bid for the White House.