But Sanders’s easy way with the young hasn’t pleased Clinton’s supporters, who see in the youth rejection of Hillary both a ridiculous starry-eyed utopianism and a frustrating redefinition of what it means to be progressive. “Bernie’s attractiveness as a candidate relies on the premise of purity—a political value as ancient as politics itself,” Alexandra Schwartz, herself a millennial, recently wrote in The New Yorker. But, Schwartz warned her fellow youths, “purity, a highly useful principle to make use of while running for office, is all but useless to politicians who actually arrive there, and the voters least likely to see that are young ones.” Bernie’s hardline adherence to his principles, in other words, was made to seem a campaign sham. Meanwhile, Schwartz surmised that the “suspicion that political compromise is inherently venal is at the root of the grievances that so many of Bernie’s young supporters harbor against Hillary, whose long record bears the kind of battle scars that are easily dodged by an independent senator from Vermont.” Clinton has the grit, and Sanders the glamour. Clinton’s impurity—her periodic deviation from what young voters now view as proper progressivism—is a symptom of her maturity, and millennials’ disdain for it is a marker of their naïveté.

So the battle for the true-progressive mantle would seem to be a losing one for each candidate, with Sanders standing accused of manipulating the dreams of children, and Clinton charged with a career-long habit of rank centrism, no better for the recession-disaffected millennial than an emperor without clothes.

And yet, the situation seems rather opposite. Sanders and Clinton are ready to wage this battle in public precisely because it offers each of them an opportunity to work their best lines, which is why Schwartz’s New Yorker essay likely reinforced more millennial admiration for Sanders than it dislodged. (If I were on Sanders’s campaign team, I would certainly welcome a New Yorker article charging that Bernie is just too damn principled and youthy, along with any number of National Review pieces declaring him just too far left. Bring them on!) Sanders relishes opportunities to remind his voters that he is a man of integrity: At Wednesday’s town hall, his wife, Jane, chose that word as most descriptive of her husband. Likewise, Clinton never misses a chance to revisit her many years of political experience, nor her record of working with Republicans to muscle policies through legislature. “I am a progressive who gets results—and I will be a progressive president who gets results,” Clinton said on Wednesday, adding at another point that, though young voters might not be for her, she will be for them.

Sanders, meanwhile, didn’t have to make the progressive pitch, or stake his claim to young voters. All he had to do was stay on brand and continue to back his chosen policies, and the same work was done. As the campaign wears on, so too will the fight to claim progressivism—not because it’s particularly illuminating or insightful, but because it’s such a propitious public scuffle for the two campaigns to have.