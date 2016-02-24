Today the main drivers of the nominating process are the candidates, who select themselves to run. This self-selection is a problem. The modern process of running for president—24 months of nonstop fundraising, travel, and relinquished privacy—is so unpleasant and degrading that it requires something like a personality disorder to submit to it. When Ted Cruz’s former college roommate said he would rather see as president someone plucked from the phone book than his former roommate, he was putting his finger on a deeper problem than just one man’s personality. Rather than a selection process, we have an adverse selection: The individuals volunteering for president are often precisely the persons you would never want in that office.

That is the first unforeseen consequence of our post-1972 reforms: a candidate-centric system that produces quirky, sometimes frankly odd, candidates. The second is that, for a system that purports to be democratic, designed to prevent party bosses from overturning the will of voters, it is profoundly undemocratic.

In 2015, more than half a dozen candidates dropped out before a single ballot was cast. So much for democracy. Now that campaigns have to address so many voters, money is vastly more important than it was in the mid-twentieth century. The 1972 reformers did not anticipate that in trying to empower average voters, they would ultimately empower hedge fund managers and casino owners.

When voting does finally start, the problems get worse. After the first few contests, most candidates drop out, as we have seen this past week, depriving later voters of having their say. In 2000, both Al Gore and George W. Bush became unstoppable before 33 states had voted. In 2004, John Kerry locked up the nomination on Super Tuesday, by which time less than 3 percent of the nation’s electorate had voted for him. In 2012, by the time Mitt Romney became the de facto nominee, he had won a majority in just three states, and yet to vote were New York, California, Texas, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. If democracy requires consulting more than a fraction of voters, our nominating system is hardly democratic.

What makes this early culling of the field worse yet is that when you have more than two candidates in a contest, plurality makes a winner—but plurality victories are notoriously misleading. If you asked voters to rank their second, third, fourth, and fifth choices, only about 50 percent of the time would the plurality winner be the most preferred (as political scientists have known for a long time). (This is one reason Britain’s Labour Party, for example, uses a complex voting system that eliminates the candidate with the least first-choice votes, redistributes his or her supporters’ second-choice votes, and continues this elimination and redistribution until one candidate has a majority.) Thus it’s entirely possible that candidates who drop out early might actually be more preferred than those who remain, and that the person catapulted toward the nomination by early plurality victories is, in fact, among the least popular of the candidates. Trump today, having some of the highest unfavorability ratings in the GOP race, fits the latter category. Sequential voting combined with plurality wins makes for random, unreliable results.