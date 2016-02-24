When it comes to the HUAC hearings and the onset of the blacklist, Trumbo is shaky on the details but strong on the basics. Did J. Parnell Thomas, the crooked former HUAC chairman, do time with Trumbo in Kentucky? No: Thomas was sent to Danbury, Connecticut, where his fellow inmates included my father. Would Hedda Hopper have unleashed an anti-Semitic rant during a tête-à-tête with Louis B. Mayer? Not likely: Gossip columnists, even the nastiest of them, feed on tips from high places. In rough outline, however, screenwriter John McNamara and director Jay Roach give an accurate account of the lurching steps that led Hollywood and the country into police-state hysteria in the years after World War II, when an obscure congressional committee, hungry for publicity, cooked up the idea of a fifth column of writers and directors plotting, on orders from Moscow, to undermine free enterprise system through the movies. The movie also does a good job of capturing the nondoctrinaire brand of communism practiced by Trumbo and his friends, for whom the Hollywood branch of the Party was a place to oppose fascism, defend labor unions, campaign for the rights of people of color, and find fellowship with others hoping to be artists and good citizens in the belly of the entertainment business.

But Trumbo is ultimately its hero’s story, and important things get lost in the preoccupation with one man, however extraordinary. For economy’s sake, two writers serve as stand-ins for all the other blacklistees. One, played by Louis C.K., is an invented character, there to remind us of the much greater mental and physical travails of those who, well, weren’t Trumbo. The other, Ian Hunter, was a real person. Hunter, along with my father, was part of a small band of Trumbo intimates who spent many a long evening together in Hollywood in the 1940s and again during a brief period of joint exile in Mexico in the early 1950s, and stayed in close touch thereafter.

Ian Hunter’s presence in the movie is tied to the story of Roman Holiday; but the story gets mistold. Shortly before Trumbo went to prison, he asked Hunter, not yet blacklisted, to be his front in the sale of the screenplay that became the basis for the movie that William Wyler produced and directed three years later, introducing Audrey Hepburn to the world and winning an Oscar for Hunter. But Trumbo gives Hunter no actual creative role in Roman Holiday beyond proposing the title; in fact, he worked on two rounds of revisions, making contributions sufficient, it was ultimately ruled, to justify a co-credit; on top of that, he had come up with the kernel of the idea after reading an account of a visit to Rome by Britain’s young Princess Margaret.

The bigger injustice, however, is done not to any individual but to the large and far-flung community of the blacklisted. By the time Trumbo got his black-market factory going in Hollywood, many of his fellow-victims, and most of those specifically identified as his subcontractors, had moved elsewhere. Some were in Mexico, others in Paris or London, making notable contributions to French and British films. Still others had relocated to New York City, where Hunter and my father helped build a parallel operation, providing gainful and honorable employment to a slew of blacklisted writers on a cycle of high-quality TV series including The Adventures of Robin Hood, which became a big hit for CBS.

Blacklisted writers, directors, and producers had a hidden hand in some of the best movie and television work of the 1950s, and the Hollywood establishment, as Trumbo had seemingly foreseen, found it increasingly difficult to hold them down. In 1952, the Screen Writers Guild cut a shameful deal with the producers, giving them permission to withhold credit from any writer who was suspected of subversive activity and failed to disprove it. In one of the odder results of this practice, the movie Friendly Persuasion was released in 1956 without any screenplay credit. The industry had thus dodged the potential embarrassment of giving an Academy Award to Trumbo’s good friend Michael Wilson, who had written the script before being blacklisted. Meanwhile, no one had noticed another contender, “Robert Rich,” who went on to win a screenwriting Oscar that year for a sleeper called The Brave One, but conspicuously failed to appear on stage when his name was announced. Rich, as the rumor mill soon revealed, was Dalton Trumbo. Soon the Academy and the Guild threw in the towel, declaring that they would no longer enforce a loyalty standard for credit or award purposes.

“It’s over,” Trumbo’s wife Cleo says in the movie after returning home from the star-studded Hollywood premiere of Spartacus in the summer of 1960. But the only blacklist Trumbo had definitively ended was his own. Others had to fight it out for themselves, project by project. Michael Wilson got credit in Europe, but not in the U.S., as the co-writer of Lawrence of Arabia in 1963. Lester Cole had to use a pseudonym on Born Free as late as 1965. Only a few other writers ever got the kind of satisfaction that my dad did when he won an Academy Award for M*A*S*H in 1970, 28 years after winning one for the Spencer Tracy-Katharine Hepburn comedy Woman of the Year. Many never recovered their careers. The blacklist was especially hard on actors; I know, because my mother was one. After a strong start, she found the doors to movie and TV roles closed for a long while—you can’t act under somebody else’s name.

By the end of the 1960s, the blacklist was truly over. As witch-hunts go, it had been comparatively tame, and the luckier survivors got to enjoy a measure of vindication and even lionization that is certainly not the norm in the annals of political persecution. I think their greatest source of satisfaction, though, lay in the difficulties they had endured together and the bonds of friendship, support, good humor, and camaraderie that carried them through. For all the loss and suffering, they had gone places and done things that would not have been possible otherwise; and some found more opportunities to write from the heart then had before. I suspect that at least a few of the victims of the Hollywood Blacklist would not have traded that shared experience for more of the smoother and cushier lives they had been forced to leave behind.